DC vs KKR IPL 2019 LIVE: Shaw departs on 99 as Delhi inch closer to victory
Catch all the live action from match 10 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi
WICKET! Shaw c Karthik b Ferguson 99 (55)
WICKET! Pant c Chawla b Kuldeep 11 (15)
WICKET! Iyer c Gill b Russell 43 (32)
WICKET! Dhawan c A Russell b Chawla 16(8)
WICKET! Chawla run out (Dhawan/Rabada) 12(5)
WICKET! Karthik c Pant b Mishra 50(36)
FIFTY up for Karthik! 50 (35)
WICKET! A Russell c (sub)Rahul Tewatia b Chris Morris 62(28)
FIFTY up for Russell! 51 (23)
WICKET! Shubman Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Lamichhane) 4(5)
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Rabada b Harshal Patel 1(2)
WICKET! Chris Lynn c Pant b Rabada 20(18)
WICKET! Uthappa lbw b Harshal Patel 11(6)
Shaw goes for the pull shot but it comes off the top-edge sending the ball high towards short fine leg where Karthik takes a comfortable catch.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Pant advances forward but just taps the ball into the off-side for a single. Shaw gets down to sweep the next delivery but mistimes the shot to short third man for a single. Pant has a big swipe at the 3rd ball but misses as Kuldeep gets the ball to spin away sharply. He has another big heave at the next delivery but misses again. CAUGHT! Pant finally gets some bat to ball on the 5th delivery but he doesn’t get enough on it as Chawla takes a comfortable catch. Colin Ingram is the new man in. Shaw hammers the last ball straight down the ground and Kuldeep gets his hands behind the ball but cannot hold on as they pick up a single. Shaw reaches 98. DC need 15 from 12 balls to win.
DD 171/3 after 18 overs
Pant has a big heave but doesn't get enough on the ball as Chawla takes a comfortable catch at long-on.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is a loose delivery sliding down leg and Shaw helps it past the keeper for a FOUR. He then chips the next ball over midwicket for 2 runs. The 3rd ball is wide outside off and Shaw cuts it down to third man for a FOUR. He then drives the 4th delivery straight down the ground and Russell lets the ball escape from under him for a FOUR. Shaw backs away and hacks the 5th delivery to third man for a single. He’s batting on 96 now. Pant pulls the last ball over square leg for a single. 16 runs off the over. DC now need just 18 off 18 balls to win.
DD 168/2 after 17 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. Pant pulls the 1st ball and they want to take a second but Shaw turns back midway through the run. He only just makes it back in time as Karthik disturbs the bails. Ferguson bangs the next ball short and Shaw pulls it past short fine leg for a FOUR. He doesn’t get any runs off the next ball but cuts the 4th delivery over short third man for a FOUR. The 5th ball is flicked through midwicket for 2 runs. Shaw drives the last ball beautifully towards extra cover where Russell puts in a good dive to restrict them to just a single. 12 runs off the over. DC need 34 from 24 balls to win.
DD 152/2 after 16 overs
Piyush Chawla comes back into the attack. Shaw helps the 1st ball travel down to fine leg for a single. Pant goes for the reverse hit on the next ball but misses completely as Chawla sends the ball wide. It’s a fair delivery though as Pant changed his stance. He gets hit on the pads as he misses with the heave on the next delivery. Pant pushes the 4th ball to long-on for a single. Shaw picks the googly and lofts it over the covers for a FOUR. He is in imperious form right now. Shaw flicks the last ball into the gap at leg-side for 2 runs. 8 off the over.
DD 140/2 after 15 overs
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. He starts well with a dot delivery. Shaw drives the next ball straight down the ground for a single. Pant drills the next delivery to long-on for a run. The 4th delivery is a slower ball which Shaw pulls to deep midwicket for a single. Pant waits back in his crease before swatting the 5th delivery past long leg for a FOUR. Prasidh ends the over with a dot ball. 7 runs come off it. DC need 54 from 36 balls to win.
DD 132/2 after 14 overs
Nitish Rana comes into the attack as Rishabh Pant walks out to bat. The 1st ball is short outside off and Shaw dabs it past the keeper for a FOUR. He’s looking in such great touch at the moment. Shaw rotates strike with a single on the next ball. Pant defends the next delivery before missing with the flick on the 4th ball as they pick up a leg bye. Shaw flicks the 5th delivery to long leg for a single. Pant drives the last ball through extra cover and comes charging back for the second. 9 runs from the over. DC need 61 from 42 balls to win.
DD 125/2 after 13 overs
Andre Russell comes back into the attack. Iyer flicks the 1st ball towards long-on for a single. The next ball is a juicy full toss which Shaw whips towards the cow corner for a FOUR. He then flicks the next ball to midwicket for a single. DROPPED! Oh what has Shubman Gill done there at the boundary. He was comfortably placed to take the catch at deep midwicket but lets it spill for a FOUR. Iyer then drives the very next delivery beautifully through the covers for back-to-back FOURs. CAUGHT! Gill make amends for his mistake as he keeps calm and takes a really good catch right at the edge of the boundary to dismiss Iyer. 14 runs and a wicket from the over as a brilliant partnership comes to an end.
DD 116/2 after 12 overs
Iyer was looking for yet another maximum but Gill holds his nerve as he takes a good catch with his arms extended upwards right at the edge of the boundary line.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Shaw uses his wrists to work the 1st ball to fine leg for a single. Iyer clears his front foot and launches the next ball high over deep midwicket for a SIX. Yadav tries to respond with a quicker delivery which Iyer nudges for a single. Shaw gets into the act too as he muscles the 4th delivery high over long-off for a SIX. He then whips the 5th ball round the corner for 2 runs. Shaw gets down on one knee and sweeps the last ball past long leg for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the youngster. What a wonderful game he is having. DC now need just 84 off 54 balls to win.
DD 102/1 after 11 overs
Ferguson will bowl. Iyer is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball and Iyer hooks the ball for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Poor ball as Ferguson sprays the ball down the leg side. Iyer gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Shaw gets a single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
DC 82/1 after 10 overs
Piyush Chawla will bowl. Iyer and Shaw get two singles off first two balls. Iyer on strike for the third ball. SIX. Fuller delivery and Iyer plays the ball way back in the stands. Iyer gets a single off the next ball. Shaw plays the fifth ball for a single. Iyer knocks the last ball to cover and gets a single. 11 runs off the over.
DC 75/1 after 9 overs
Kuldeep Yadav will bowl. Iyer is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Iyer gets a single off the second ball. Shaw is on strike. He plays the third ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Iyer plays a short arm jab straight down the ground for a boundary. Iyer gets a single off the next ball. Shaw is on strike. SIX. Fuller ball and Shaw hammers the ball over long off for a maximum. 13 runs off the over.
DC 64/1 after 8 overs
Piyush Chawal will bowl. Shaw is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Iyer plays the second ball down to long-off and settles for a single. Shaw gets another single off the third ball. Iyer cuts the fourth ball to short third and takes a quick single. Shaw comes down the track and works the fifth ball to mid wicket and gets a single Iyer plays the last ball to extra cover and settles for a single. Six singles off the over.
DC 51/1 after 7 overs
Russell will continue to bowl. Iyer is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball and gives Shaw the strike. FOUR. Length delivery and Shaw punches the ball over mid-off for a boundary. SIX. Short ball and Shaw hooks the ball over mid-wicket for a maximum. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Shaw gets an inside edge on the fifth ball as it rolls down to backward square for a single. Iyer is on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 12 runs off the over.
DC 45/1 after 6 overs
Prasidh Krishna will bowl. Iyer is on strike. First ball is a bouncer and the batsman ducks under it. Iyer gets a single off the second ball. Shaw is on strike. He plays the next ball to point but a fielder cuts off a single. Pant gets a single off the next ball. Iyer is on strike. WIDE. Poor delivery from Krishna as he sprays the ball down the leg side. Iyer works the next ball to leg side and gets a single. Shaw is on strike. Krishna closes the over with a dot ball. 4 runs off the over.
DC 33/1 after 5 overs
Andre Russell will bowl. Shaw is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is a full toss and Shawn works it to leg side for a single. Iyer is on strike. The batsman plays the third ball to cover but doesn’t get a single. Fourth ball is a dot. Iyer play the fifth ball in front of the wickets but doesn’t get a single again. Iyer gets a single off the last ball. Just 2 runs off the over.
DC 29/1 after 4 overs
Piyush Chawla will bowl now. Shaw is on strike. He pushes the first ball to long-on and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. He comes down the track and hits the ball over long-off for a boundary. SIX. Fuller ball sliding down the leg and Dhawan sweeps the ball for a flat six over fine-leg. CAUGHT! Dhawan comes down the track and looks to clear mid-off but gives a straight forward catch to Andre Russell. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman. No runs off last two deliveries. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 27/1 after 3 overs
Dhawan comes down the track and looks to clear mid-off but gives a straight forward catch to Andre Russell
Lockie Ferguson will bowl from the other end. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Dhawan gets a single off the second ball. Shaw is on strike. Shaw plays the third ball to the fielder at point. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Shaw flicks the ball from his toes to mid-wicket for a boundary. Shaw plays the fifth ball to point and takes a single. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Dhawan flicks the ball over mid-on for a boundary. 10 runs off the over.
DC 16/0 after 2 overs
Pradish Krishna to Prithvi Shaw. No runs off first two deliveries. Shaw plays the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Dhawan cuts the fifth ball through point and gets a single. Shaw is back on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Shaw pulls the ball to square-leg for a boundary. 6 runs off the over.
DC 6/0 after first over
Prithvi Shaw is on strike. Prasidh Krishna will bowl the first over.
Right then! DC's chase is about to get underway. DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Pritrvi Shaw have marched out to bat.