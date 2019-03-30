Mar 30, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DC vs KKR IPL 2019 LIVE: Russell, Karthik fifties revive Kolkata as they finish with 185/8
Catch all the live action from match 10 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi
Top
highlights
WICKET! Chawla run out (Dhawan/Rabada) 12(5)
WICKET! Karthik c Pant b Mishra 50(36)
FIFTY up for Karthik! 50 (35)
WICKET! A Russell c (sub)Rahul Tewatia b Chris Morris 62(28)
FIFTY up for Russell! 51 (23)
WICKET! Shubman Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Lamichhane) 4(5)
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Rabada b Harshal Patel 1(2)
WICKET! Chris Lynn c Pant b Rabada 20(18)
WICKET! Uthappa lbw b Harshal Patel 11(6)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
That ends KKR inning. What a great recovery from them. Thanks to the fifties from Andre Russel and Dinesh Karthik. How will DC go about their chase ? We shall know shortyly.
Rabada will bowl the last over. Kuldeep is on strike. FOUR. Sloppy ball as Rabada bowls short outside off and Kuldeep cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. The batsman gets two runs off the second ball. Another two runs off the third ball as well. Kuldeep gets a single off the fourth ball. Piyush Chawla is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Chawla hits the ball to fine leg for a boundary. RUN OUT! Chawla hits the last ball down the ground and Chawla wants to take an extra run but a mix up leads to a run-out. 14 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 185/8 after 20 overs
WICKET! Chawla run out (Dhawan/Rabada) 12(5)
Chawla hits the last ball down the ground and Chawla wants to take an extra run but a mix up leads to a run-out.
Mishra will bowl. Piyush Chawla is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Chawla sweeps the ball over square leg for a maximum. The batsman gets a single of the second ball. Karthik is on strike. WIDE. The ball spins away from the off-stump and umpire signals that as wide. SIX. Fuller delivery and Karthik hits the ball over fine leg for a maximum. CAUGHT! Karthik chases a ball that is spinning away from him and gets a faint edge. Rishabh Pant takes an easy catch. Kuldeep Yadav is the new batsman. He gets a single off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 15 runs off the over.
DC 171/7 after 19 overs
WICKET! Karthik c Pant b Mishra 50(36)
Karthik chases a ball that is spinning away from him and gets a faint edge. Rishabh Pant takes an easy catch.
FIFTY up for Karthik! 50 (35)
Morris will bowl. Karthik is on strike. First ball is a yorker which the batsman manages to keep out and gets a single. Russell is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Russell slaps the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. The batsman gets two run off the next ball. FOUR. Full and wide delivery outside off and Russell hits the ball through point for boundary. CAUGHT! Short ball which Russell looks to pull over square leg but hasn't timed his shot well and Rahul Tewatia takes a good catch Karthik is on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 11 runs and wicket off the over.
DC 156/6 after 18 overs
WICKET! A Russell c (sub)Rahul Tewatia b Chris Morris 62(28)
Short ball which Russell looks to pull over square leg but hasn't timed his shot well and Rahul Tewatia takes a good catch
Rabada will bowl. Karthik is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is a yorker which the batsman digs out to off side for a single. Russell is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Russell slaps the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Karthik is on strike. Fifth ball is dot. Karthik gets a single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
DC 145/5 after 17 overs
FIFTY up for Russell! 51 (23)
Patel will bowl. Karthik is on strike. FOUR. Full toss and Karthik times the ball through cover for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Russell is on strike. He hits the third ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Karthik is on strike. The batsman plays the next ball to square-leg and settles for a single. Russell is on strike. SIX. WHAT A SHOT! In the slot and Russ hammers the ball way back in stands over long-on. WIDE. Poor delivery as the ball is way outside off stump. SIX. Another biggie from Russ as he hammers a fuller delivery over long-on for a maximum. 20 runs off the over.
DC 138/5 after 16 overs
Morris will bowl. Karthik is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Russell is on strike. He hits the second ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Kartik works the third ball to third-man and gets a single. Russell is back on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Russell looks to reach out to the ball but gets an inside edge and the ball does down to fine-leg for a boundary. Oh no! Morris lands awkwardly while bowling the next ball and his back foot is twisted. He looks to bowl the ball but pulls out. DC’s physio comes out to have a look at Morris’ s foot. FOUR LEG BYES. Poor delivery as Mooris sprays the ball down the leg side and ball goes down fine leg for a boundary. SIX. Fuller delivery and Russell hits the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 17 runs off the over.
DC 118/5 after 15 overs
Harhsal Patel will bowl. Russell is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. NO BALL. Patel tries a yorker but the ball slips off his grip and is converted into a full-toss. The ball hits Russell on the shoulder and he immediately goes on the ground. He looks in some pain. He gets some medical attention and Russell is good to go. FREE HIT ball. Short ball and Russell hits it to square-leg where the fielder takes the catch. Russell won’t be out though it is a free hit delivery. The batsman gets a single though. Karthik gets a single off the next ball. Russell gets another single off the next ball. Karthik gets another single off the last ball. 5 runs off the over.
DC 101/5 after 14 overs
Mishra will bowl. Karthik is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Poor delivery and Karthik plays the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Karthik gets a single off the third ball. Russell is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Russell gets a single off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs off the over.
DC 96/5 after 13 overs
Lamichhane will bowl. Karthik is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. FOUR. Short ball and Karthik pulls the ball for a boundary. Karthik gets a single off the fourth ball. SIX. Russell hammers the fifth ball to long-on for a maximum. SIX. A full delivery and Russell hits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum. 17 runs off the over.
DC 90/5 after 12 overs
Amit Mishra will bowl. Karthik is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Russell is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Fuller delivery and Russell hammers the ball over long-off for a maximum. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Karthik gets a single off the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
DC 73/5 after 11 overs
Lamichhane will bowl. Shubman Gill is on strike. RUN OUT! Gill plays the ball two sweeper cover and some brilliant piece of fieldling by Radaba cuts off a boundary. He throws the ball to Harshal Patel and he in turn throws the ball to Lamichhane who dislodges the bails. Shubman Gill is caught short of the crease. Karthik gets a single off the second ball. Russell is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. Russell gets a single off the fourth ball. Karthik gets a single off the fifth ball. Last ball of the over is a dot delivery. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 64/5 after 10 overs
WICKET! Shubman Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Lamichhane) 4(5)
Gill plays the ball two sweeper cover and some brilliant piece of fieldling by Radaba cuts off a boundary. He throws the ball to Harshal Patel and he in tun throws the ball to Lamichhane who dislodges the bails. Shubman Gill is caught short of the crease.
Amit Mishra will bowl. Karthik is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Karthik gets a single off the second ball. Gill is on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Gill works the next ball for a single. Karthik is on strike. FOUR. He closes the over with a boundary. 6 runs off the over.
DC 59/4 after 9 overs
Harshal Patel will bowl. Rana is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball and Rana looks to flick to fine leg but great bit of fielding by Rabada there and he completes a great catch. DK on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Short ball and the batsman pulls the ball for a maximum. Karthik gets a single off the next ball. Shubman Gill is the new batsman. He opens his account with a single. Karthik gets a single off the last ball. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 53/4 after 8 overs
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Rabada b Harshal Patel 1(2)
Short ball and Rana looks to flick to fine leg but great bit of fielding by Rabada there and he completes a great catch.