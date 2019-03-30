DC vs KKR IPL 2019 LIVE: Russell, Karthik fifties revive Kolkata as they finish with 185/8

Morris will bowl. Karthik is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Russell is on strike. He hits the second ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Kartik works the third ball to third-man and gets a single. Russell is back on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Russell looks to reach out to the ball but gets an inside edge and the ball does down to fine-leg for a boundary. Oh no! Morris lands awkwardly while bowling the next ball and his back foot is twisted. He looks to bowl the ball but pulls out. DC’s physio comes out to have a look at Morris’ s foot. FOUR LEG BYES. Poor delivery as Mooris sprays the ball down the leg side and ball goes down fine leg for a boundary. SIX. Fuller delivery and Russell hits the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 17 runs off the over.

DC 118/5 after 15 overs