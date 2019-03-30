Mar 30, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DC vs KKR IPL 2019 LIVE: Delhi win the toss and opt to bowl first
Catch all the live action from match 10 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi
Top
highlights
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Kagiso Rabada will open the bowling for DC. Nikhil Naik is on strike.
KKR have a new openeing pair as Sunil Narine misses out. Chis Lynn opens the batting with Nikhil Naik.
Delhi team is out in the middle and in a huddle. Captain Shreyas Iyer is giving his lads final intructions.
Live action shortly!
Dinesh Karthik KKR skipper: "We were looking to bat anyway, so happy with what came our way. Sunil Narine is out with an injury, Nikhil Naik is playing."
Sheyars Iyer DC skipper: "We are going to bowl first. Since we took the wrong decision in the last game, today we want to take a look at how it plays in the first innings. They have been playing really well. It's going to be important for us to curtail Russell, because once he gets going it's going to be tough to stop. We have made four changes. Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris"
PLAYING XI
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS
Delhi have won the toss and opeted to bowl first.
Kolkata come into this game after a morale boosting win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Andre Russell grabbed the headlines smashing 48 off just 17 balls after being given a second-life when he was dismissed on 3. KXIP had just three men inside the circle and the delivery was deemed a no-ball allowing Russell to unleash havoc on the opposition taking his team to 218. Punjab could only manage 190 in reply falling short by 28 runs.
Delhi made a strong start to their campaign with a 37-run victory against Mumbai but they slumped to a disappointing 6-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Batting first Delhi could only manage 147 when batting in front of their home crowd. In response, CSK chased down the total with ease as the batsmen outperformed their Delhi counterparts.
Kolkata comes into this game on the top of the points table having won both their opening fixtures of the season.
In tonight's fixture four of the top five batsmen on the run-scoring charts will take the field.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 10 of IPL 2019. In today's second match Delhi Capital face a strong challenge in Kolkata Knight Riders at home.