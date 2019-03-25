DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match 5 preview: Master Dhoni takes on student Rishabh Pant at Delhi

Moneycontrol News

Delhi Capital (DC) will welcome Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their first home game at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on March 26 for match 5 of IPL 2019.

The two teams have launched their campaigns for the season in style.

The much anticipated high-voltage curtain raiser played at MA Chidambram between CSK and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) turned into lop sided contest as CSK mauled RCB 7 wickets.

DC too was off to a winning start as it silenced a boisterous Wankhade crowd by thrashing Mumbai Indians (MI) by 37 runs.

Either of the two teams shall taste their first defeat of the season.

As the two teams take field at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

Dhoni has scored tons of runs, won numerous matches for his teams and won almost every trophy that there is to win in cricket and is nearing the end of his career.

The twilight of Dhoni's glittering career coincides with the sunrise of promising career of Rishabh Pant.

Ever since 21-year-old Pant burst on international stage, he has impressed one and all with with audacious stroke play much like how Dhoni bewildered everyone during the formative years of his career. With Pant also keeping wickets he is seen as Dhoni's heir apparent.

In IPL Dhoni has tasted grand success. The old war horse holds the irresistible record of winning the coveted IPL trophy three times in yellow of Chennai. If that is not all, he holds the IPL record of playing in 8 IPL finals.

IPL success is something that eludes Pant's team. Erstwhile, Delhi Daredevils hardly lived up to the expectations. For the last six seasons, it has been finishing in the sixth position, or lower. With very few takeaways as 'Daredevils', the franchise rechristened as Delhi Capitals ahead of this season aiming for glory.

In the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo CSK has aging army which knows how to win.

DC boasts of youthful daredevilry in Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane.

This match is a classic case of new guard challenging the might of old guard.

Match details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch –Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD

Head-to-Head

Chennai and Delhi have met in 18 IPL matches in the past with the team from south enjoying fair share of success. Chennai clinched 12 of those matches while Delhi emerged victorious in only 6.

Team News

At the start of the season South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the CSK squad owing to injury. No foreign replacement has been announced as his replacement as yet.

Apart from Ngidi's injury, the medical bulletin of both the teams should be a cause of concern to the respective skippers.

Prediction

DC has enjoyed a great start. But against a team like CSK, side's ability to maintain rhythm and sustain momentum will be questioned. DC have a young captain in Shreyas Iyer. And against him will be Dhoni. For DC to win this one Iyer will have to excel in tactical side of his captaincy. But not many captains are able to to that against Dhoni specially in IPL.

Betting Odds (bet365)

DC: 1

CSK: 4/5

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium pitch report

The pitch is batting friendly with average first inning total in T20I being 157. Five T20Is have been played at the venue so far with the team opting to bat first winning 3. The average second innings total in T20I is 143.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Shane Watson, Prithvi Shaw, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh

Players to Watch to for

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Rishabh Pant blasted 78 runs off 27 balls in Delhi's tournament opener against Mumbai which helped his side register an emphatic 37-run win. Pant had an impressive 2018 season when he scored 684 runs in 14 innings at 52.61 and having an impressive strike rate of 173.60. He looks in menacing mood yet again.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is a CSK and IPL legend. In last match against RCB, the 32-year-old became the first player to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. Raina's IPL average of 34.27 is better than that of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. He could play spoil sport to DC's plan.