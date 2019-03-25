App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match 5 preview: Master Dhoni takes on student Rishabh Pant at Delhi

All eyes will be on Dhoni and Pant as Delhi Capital take on Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Delhi Capital (DC) will welcome Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their first home game at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on March 26 for match 5 of IPL 2019.

The two teams have launched their campaigns for the season in style.

The much anticipated high-voltage curtain raiser played at MA Chidambram between CSK and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) turned into lop sided contest as CSK mauled RCB 7 wickets.

related news

DC too was off to a winning start as it silenced a boisterous Wankhade crowd by thrashing Mumbai Indians (MI) by 37 runs.

Either of the two teams shall taste their first defeat of the season.

As the two teams take field at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

Dhoni has scored tons of runs, won numerous matches for his teams and won almost every trophy that there is to win in cricket and is nearing the end of his career.

The twilight of Dhoni's glittering career coincides with the sunrise of promising career of Rishabh Pant.

Ever since 21-year-old Pant burst on international stage, he has impressed one and all with with audacious stroke play much like how Dhoni bewildered everyone during the formative years of his career. With Pant also keeping wickets he is seen as Dhoni's heir apparent.

In IPL Dhoni has tasted grand success. The old war horse holds the irresistible record of winning the coveted IPL trophy three times in yellow of Chennai. If that is not all, he holds the IPL record of playing in 8 IPL finals.

IPL success is something that eludes Pant's team. Erstwhile, Delhi Daredevils hardly lived up to the expectations. For the last six seasons, it has been finishing in the sixth position, or lower.  With very few takeaways as 'Daredevils', the franchise rechristened as Delhi Capitals ahead of this season aiming for glory.

In the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo CSK has aging army which knows how to win.

DC boasts of youthful daredevilry in Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane.

This match is a classic case of new guard challenging the might of old guard.

Match details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch –Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD

Head-to-Head

Chennai and Delhi have met in 18 IPL matches in the past with the team from south enjoying fair share of success. Chennai clinched 12 of those matches while Delhi emerged victorious in only 6.

Team News

At the start of the season South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the CSK squad owing to injury. No foreign replacement has been announced as his replacement as yet.

Apart from Ngidi's injury, the medical bulletin of both the teams should be a cause of concern to the respective skippers.

Prediction

DC has enjoyed a great start. But against a team like CSK, side's ability to maintain rhythm and sustain momentum will be questioned. DC have a young captain in Shreyas Iyer. And against him will be Dhoni. For DC to win this one Iyer will have to excel in tactical side of his captaincy. But not many captains are able to to that against Dhoni specially in IPL.

Betting Odds (bet365)

DC: 1

CSK: 4/5

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium pitch report 

The pitch is batting friendly with average first inning total in T20I being 157. Five T20Is have been played at the venue so far with the team opting to bat first winning 3. The average second innings total in T20I is 143.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Shane Watson, Prithvi Shaw, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel,  Kagiso Rabada,  Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh

Players to Watch to for

Rishabh Pant (DC)

ipl 2019, mi vs dd, rishabh pant innings

Rishabh Pant blasted 78 runs off 27 balls in Delhi's tournament opener against Mumbai which helped his side register an emphatic 37-run win. Pant had an impressive 2018 season when he scored 684 runs in 14 innings at 52.61 and having an impressive strike rate of 173.60. He looks in menacing mood yet again.

Suresh Raina

csk vs rcb, ipl, suresh raina

Suresh Raina is a CSK and IPL legend. In last match against RCB, the 32-year-old became the first player to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. Raina's IPL average of 34.27 is better than that of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. He could play spoil sport to DC's plan.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #cricket #CSK #DC #DC vs CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Writes to EC Over ‘Police Interference’ After Abhishek Banerje ...

SC Collegium Recommends 16 Lawyers as Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay HC ...

Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to 'How are You' in Six Languages is ...

Pakistani Man Living in India for 50 Years to Get Citizenship: MHA Tel ...

Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Plat ...

IPL 2019 | Pant Will Win Many More Games for DC: Ponting

ED Leaking Probe details to Media to Embarrass Me, Robert Vadra Tells ...

Sumalatha Ambareesh Says Kumaraswamy Tapped Phone, Stationed IB Offici ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

Arun Jaitley calls Congress minimum income scheme 'bluff announcement' ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Wall Street opens lower as global growth fears persist

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

Oil prices hit by worries of sharp economic slowdown

Apple Special Event LIVE: Premium entertainment, news and gaming servi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Mayank Agarwal departs for 22

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.