Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK IPL 2019 Highlights: Watson, Bravo shine as Chennai move to the top of the league
Catch all the highlights from match 5 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings being played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Shane Watson, Man of the Match "It was a little better than Chennai, the wicket (laughs). It was a bit slow, so it was nice to get a few out of the middle. I got a calf injury in the Big Bash, and I'm just trying to bat well. The PSL was a lot of fun, and great to be able to reconnect with the Chennai guys again."
MS Dhoni CSK captain: "The wicket turned more than expected in the firt innings. In the second innings there was enough dew. The bowlers did well to restrict them to 150. The batsmen we have like a bit of pace, and like it to come on to the bat. Losing Ngidi at the start was a big blow, because he was the quickest, but other than that we were well-covered in all the areas. I don't think we will be a very good fielding side, but we will be a safe fielding side. You don't want the XI to push too hard and get injured. We might bleed a few runs and make up for that with experience. We haven't done well at the death, so plenty of areas to work on, but still a good victory."
Shreyas Iyer DC captain : "For the new batsman pitch was really tough. I personally don't have trouble against spinners but today it was turning and I was finding it tough. Our best batter Rishabh Pant also found it tough. The wicket was slow and that's why I decided to bat first. We were 10-15 runs short. I wouldn't blame batting. We could have restricted them in the powerplay. There are lot of games remaining and this is just the beginning. Lots of positive to take out from this match."
CSK win the match by 6 wickets
Rabada will bow the last over. Jadhav is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball which Jadhav looks to play to third man but edges the ball to the keeper. Bravo is new man. Second ball is dot delivery. Third ball is dot again. FOUR! Short ball and Bravo flicks the ball to fine leg for a boundary.
CSK 150/4 after 19.4 over
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c Pant b Rabada 27(34)
Short ball which Jadhav looks to play to third man but edges the ball to the keeper.
Amit Mishra will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Jadhav gets a single off the second ball. Dhoni gets a single off the third ball. Jadhav gets another single off the fourth ball. Dhoni is on strike. SIX! Fuller ball and Dhoni hammers the ball down town for a huge six. Last ball is a dot delivery. 9 runs off the over.
CSK 146/3 after 19 over
Keemo Paul will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. He cuts the first ball to point and an over throw by Axar Patel at backward point gives CSK 2 runs. Dhoni is on strike again. He gets a single off the second ball. Jadhav is on strike. He plays the third ball through cover and gets a single. Dhoni is on strike. WIDE. Paul bowls the ball way outside off stump. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Dhoni muscles the ball through cover for a boundary. Dhoni plays the last ball to long off and gets 2 runs. 11 runs off the over.
CSK 137/3 after 18 over
Axar Patel will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is a gain a dot delivery. Third ball is again a dot ball. Three dot balls. Fourth ball is again a dot a ball. Fifth ball is again a dot ball. Five dot ball is a row. Dhoni gets a single off the last ball. Excellent over from Axar as he gives away just a run.
CSK 126/3 after 17 over
Rabada is back into the attack. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni plays the first ball through cover and gets a single. Jadhav plays the second ball right is front of the wicket and gets a quick single. Dhoni gets another single off the third ball. Jadhav is back on strike. He gets a single off the fourth ball. Dhoni is back on strike. Rabada bowls a bouncer on the fifth ball to Dhoni quiet. Dhoni pulls the last ball for a single. 5 runs off the over.
CSK 125/3 after 16 over
Keemo Paul will continue to bowl. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is again a dot delivery. Jadhav gets a single off the third ball. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni plays the fourth ball to point an overthrow gifts a single. Jadhav is on strike. DROPPED! Short ball which Jadhav pulls but Dhawan puts down the catch at leg side. NO BALL. Paul oversteps. FREE HIT coming up. Jadhav hits the free hit ball to long-on and gets a single. 6 runs off the over.
CSK 118/3 after 14 over
Axar Patel will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. The batsman gets two runs off the first ball. Dhoni gets a quick single off the second ball. Jadhav is on strike. He defends the third ball. Jadhav turs the fourth ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Dhoni is back on strike. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Axar bowl another dot to close the over. 4 runs off the over.
CSK 112/3 after 13 over
Keemo Paul will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Jadhav is on strike. Third ball is a slower delivery. A single off the next ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Dhoni gets a single off the last ball. Just 3 runs off the over.
CSK 108/3 after 12 over
Amit Mishra will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Raina is on strike. CAUGHT! Slider ball and Raina look to cut it fine but edges the ball straight into the gloves of Rishabh Pant. MSD is the new batsman. FOUR. Edge and a boundary. The ball is short and spins away. Dhoni cuts the ball away from the first slip. Dhoni gets a single off the next ball. Jadhav is on strike. Jadhav gets a single off the fifth ball. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni plays the last ball down to long-off and gets a single. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 105/3 after 11 over
WICKET! Raina c Pant b Mishra 30(16)
Slider ball and Raina look to cut it fine but edges the ball straight into the gloves of Rishabh Pant
Tewatia will bowl .Raina is on strike. SIX! Massive. Raina hits the ball with turn and deposits the ball deep in stands over mid-wicket. Raina gets a single off the second ball. Jadhav defends the third ball. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Jadhav cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. The batsman defends the fifth ball. Jadhav gets a top edge on last ball but the ball falls in no man’s land. The batsman gets a single. 12 runs off the over.
CSK 97/2 after 10 over
Mishra will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. Jadhav hits the second ball to cover and gets a single. Raina is on strike. He plays the third ball with soft hands to short third-man and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. He plays the fourth ball for a single. Raina sweeps the fifth ball for a single. Jadhav defends the last ball. Four singles off the over.
CSK 85/2 after 9 over
Rahul Tewatia will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball and Jadhav rocks back to hit the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. Jadhav works the next ball to leg side and gets a single. Raina is on strike. He plays the fifth ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Jadhav closes the over with another single. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 81/2 after 8 over