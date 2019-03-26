DC vs CSK IPL 2019 Highlights: Watson, Bravo shine as Chennai move to the top of the league

MS Dhoni CSK captain: "The wicket turned more than expected in the firt innings. In the second innings there was enough dew. The bowlers did well to restrict them to 150. The batsmen we have like a bit of pace, and like it to come on to the bat. Losing Ngidi at the start was a big blow, because he was the quickest, but other than that we were well-covered in all the areas. I don't think we will be a very good fielding side, but we will be a safe fielding side. You don't want the XI to push too hard and get injured. We might bleed a few runs and make up for that with experience. We haven't done well at the death, so plenty of areas to work on, but still a good victory."