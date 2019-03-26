DC vs CSK IPL 2019 LIVE: Delhi win the toss and opts to bat

In the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo CSK has aging army which knows how to win.

DC boasts of youthful daredevilry in Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane.

This match is a classic case of new guard challenging the might of old guard.