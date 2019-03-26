DC vs CSK IPL 2019 LIVE: Delhi win the toss and opts to bat

Live now
Mar 26, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
PLAYING XI
TOSS
PLAYING XI
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(w), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
TOSS
Delhi win the toss and opts to bat
Toss Shortly.
Suresh Raina is a CSK and IPL legend. In last match against RCB, the 32-year-old became the first player to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. Raina's IPL average of 34.27 is better than that of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. He could play spoil sport to DC's plan.
Rishabh Pant blasted 78 runs off 27 balls in Delhi's tournament opener against Mumbai which helped his side register an emphatic 37-run win. Pant had an impressive 2018 season when he scored 684 runs in 14 innings at 52.61 and having an impressive strike rate of 173.60. He looks in menacing mood yet again.
Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina are the two players to watch out for
Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium pitch report
The pitch is batting friendly with average first inning total in T20I being 157. Five T20Is have been played at the venue so far with the team opting to bat first winning 3. The average second innings total in T20I is 143.
Head-to-Head
Chennai and Delhi have met in 18 IPL matches in the past with the team from south enjoying fair share of success. Chennai clinched 12 of those matches while Delhi emerged victorious in only 6.
In the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo CSK has aging army which knows how to win.
DC boasts of youthful daredevilry in Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane.
This match is a classic case of new guard challenging the might of old guard.
IPL success is something that eludes Pant's team. Erstwhile, Delhi Daredevils hardly lived up to the expectations. For the last six seasons, it has been finishing in the sixth position, or lower. With very few takeaways as 'Daredevils', the franchise rechristened as Delhi Capitals ahead of this season aiming for glory.
In IPL Dhoni has tasted grand success. The old war horse holds the irresistible record of winning the coveted IPL trophy three times in yellow of Chennai. If that is not all, he holds the IPL record of playing in 8 IPL finals.
Ever since 21-year-old Pant burst on international stage, he has impressed one and all with with audacious stroke play much like how Dhoni bewildered everyone during the formative years of his career. With Pant also keeping wickets he is seen as Dhoni's heir apparent
The twilight of Dhoni's glittering career coincides with the sunrise of promising career of Rishabh Pant
Dhoni has scored tons of runs, won numerous matches for his teams and won almost every trophy that there is to win in cricket and is nearing the end of his career.
Tonight's game is all about Master Dhoni and his apprentice Pant
The two teams have launched their campaigns for the season in style.
Tonight Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 5 of IPL 2019.