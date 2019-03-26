App
Mar 26, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DC vs CSK IPL 2019 LIVE: Delhi win the toss and opts to bat

Catch all the live action from match 5 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings being played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi

highlights

  • Mar 26, 07:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 07:38 PM (IST)

    PLAYING XI

    Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

    Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(w), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

  • Mar 26, 07:33 PM (IST)

    TOSS 

    Delhi win the toss and opts to bat

  • Mar 26, 07:30 PM (IST)

    Toss Shortly. 

  • Mar 26, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Suresh Raina is a CSK and IPL legend. In last match against RCB, the 32-year-old became the first player to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. Raina's IPL average of 34.27 is better than that of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. He could play spoil sport to DC's plan.

  • Mar 26, 07:27 PM (IST)

    Rishabh Pant blasted 78 runs off 27 balls in Delhi's tournament opener against Mumbai which helped his side register an emphatic 37-run win. Pant had an impressive 2018 season when he scored 684 runs in 14 innings at 52.61 and having an impressive strike rate of 173.60. He looks in menacing mood yet again.

  • Mar 26, 07:27 PM (IST)

    Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina are the two players to watch out for 

  • Mar 26, 07:24 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium pitch report 

    The pitch is batting friendly with average first inning total in T20I being 157. Five T20Is have been played at the venue so far with the team opting to bat first winning 3. The average second innings total in T20I is 143.

  • Mar 26, 07:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Head-to-Head

    Chennai and Delhi have met in 18 IPL matches in the past with the team from south enjoying fair share of success. Chennai clinched 12 of those matches while Delhi emerged victorious in only 6.

  • Mar 26, 07:15 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 07:14 PM (IST)

    In the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo CSK has aging army which knows how to win.

    DC boasts of youthful daredevilry in Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane.

    This match is a classic case of new guard challenging the might of old guard.

  • Mar 26, 07:08 PM (IST)
  • Mar 26, 07:08 PM (IST)

    IPL success is something that eludes Pant's team. Erstwhile, Delhi Daredevils hardly lived up to the expectations. For the last six seasons, it has been finishing in the sixth position, or lower.  With very few takeaways as 'Daredevils', the franchise rechristened as Delhi Capitals ahead of this season aiming for glory.

  • Mar 26, 07:07 PM (IST)

    In IPL Dhoni has tasted grand success. The old war horse holds the irresistible record of winning the coveted IPL trophy three times in yellow of Chennai. If that is not all, he holds the IPL record of playing in 8 IPL finals.

  • Mar 26, 07:06 PM (IST)

    Ever since 21-year-old Pant burst on international stage, he has impressed one and all with with audacious stroke play much like how Dhoni bewildered everyone during the formative years of his career. With Pant also keeping wickets he is seen as Dhoni's heir apparent

  • Mar 26, 07:06 PM (IST)

    The twilight of Dhoni's glittering career coincides with the sunrise of promising career of Rishabh Pant

  • Mar 26, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Dhoni has scored tons of runs, won numerous matches for his teams and won almost every trophy that there is to win in cricket and is nearing the end of his career.

  • Mar 26, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Tonight's game is all about Master Dhoni and his apprentice Pant  

  • Mar 26, 07:02 PM (IST)

    The two teams have launched their campaigns for the season in style.

  • Mar 26, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Tonight Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. 

  • Mar 26, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 5 of IPL 2019.

