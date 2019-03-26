Mar 26, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DC vs CSK IPL 2019 LIVE: Chennai restrict Delhi to 147/6; Bravo scalps three wickets
Catch all the live action from match 5 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings being played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi
Axar Patel will bowl from the other end. Watson is on strike. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Watson cuts the ball for a boundary. Second ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball and Watson hammers the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Watson pushes the fifth ball to mid-on and gets a quick single. Rayudu is on strike. He defends the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
CSK 16/0 after 2 over
Ishant Sharma to Shane Watson. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is short and wide which the batsman cuts to third-man and gets a single. Ambati Rayudu is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Rayudu slams the ball through cover for a boundary. Rayudu defends the fourth ball. Edge and ball falls short off Shikhar Dhawan standing at wide first slip. The batsman gets a single. Watson plays the last ball to backward point for a single. 7 runs off the first over.
CSK 7/0 after first over
Ishnat Sharma will open the bowling for Delhi. Shane Watson is the man on strike.
CSK chase is about to begin. DC players are out on the field. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu walk out to bat.
That ends DC innings. On a slow track their innings never got going but Dhawan scored a patient fifty. Bravo bowled a brilliant spell of 3-33 to restrict Delhi to a sub 150 total. How will Chennai chase the total down?
Bravo will bowl the last over. Tewatia is on strike. The batsman gets 2 runs off the first ball. FOUR. Slower ball and the batsman gets a boundary. The batsman plays the third ball for a single. Patel gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. The batsman plays the last ball to square-leg and gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
DC 147/6 after 20 overs
Thakur will bowl. Axar Patel is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Rahul Tewatia is the new batsman. He gets a single off the third ball. Axar patel gets a leg bye off the fourth ball. Tewatia gets a single off the fifth ball. FOUR. Patel gets a boundary off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
DC 138/6 after 19 overs
Bravo will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. CAUGHT! Slower delivery and Dhawan looks to play a big shot but the batsman mistimes his shot and Shardul Tahkur completes an easy catch in deep. Second ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. A single off the fifth ball. Axar patel gets a single off the last ball. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 130/6 after 18 overs
Jadeja will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman gets a single. Paul is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. BOWLED! Straight and fast on which Paul is castled. Off-stump is uprooted. Axar Patel is the new batsman. He gets a single off the fourth ball. Dhawan gets a couple of runs off the fifth ball. That completes Dhawan’s fifty. A single off the last ball.
DC 127/5 after 17 overs
Bravo will bowl. Dhawan plays the first ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Pant is on strike. WIDE. Bravo struggling as he sprays the ball down the leg side. CAUGHT! Slower ball which Pant slaps the ball to fine leg but Shardul Thakur takes a fine catch. Colin Ingram is the new batsman. He plays the next ball to long-on and gets two runs. CAUGHT! Ingram tries to drive but gives a straight forward chance to Suresh Raina standing at cover who makes no mistake in completing an easy catch. Keemo Paul is the new batsman. Next ball hits the batsman on the pads and there is a huge appeal but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Last ball is a dot delivery. Suoer over from Bravo as he gives away just 4 runs and picks 2 wickets.
DC 122/4 after 16 overs
Harbhajan is back to bowl. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Dhawan plays the second ball to long-on and gets a single. Pant is on strike. Pant slaps the third ball through cover and gets a single. Dhawan plays the fourth ball to long-off and gets a single. Pant on strike. WIDE. The ball goes way outside the off-stump. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Short ball and Pant manages to clear the rope towards long-off. 10 runs off the over.
DC 118/2 after 15 overs
Dwayne Bravo will bowl. Pant is on strike. FOUR. Lucky as Pant looks to push the ball but get a thick edge and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary. WIDE. Bravo bowls one down the leg side. Pant works the second ball to leg side and gets two runs. Pant plays the third ball to square-leg and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Slower ball outside off and Dhawan cuts the ball through point for a boundary. FOUR. Full toss and Dhawan times the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Dhawan plays the last ball to leg side for a single. 17 runs off the over.
DC 108/2 after 14 overs
Jadeja will bowl. Pant is on strike. The batsman gets 2 runs off the first ball. FOUR. Pant slams the second through extra-cover for a boundary. Pant gets a single off the third ball. Dhawan gets another single off the fourth ball. Pant plays the fifth ball to leg side and runs 2. Pant tucks away the last ball for a single. 11 runs off the over.
DC 91/2 after 13 overs
Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. DHawan comes down the track and slaps the ball down the ground for a boundary. FOUR. Another boundary as Dhawan sweeps the ball to mid-wicket. Dhawan gets a single off the third ball. LBW! Straight delivery which Iyer looks to guide to third-man but is trapped dead in front of the wickets. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat. He plays the fifth ball to leg side and gets a single. Dhawan on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. A wicket and 10 runs off the over.
DC 80/2 after 12 overs
Jadeja will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. 1 leg bye off the first ball. Iyer is on strike. Jedaja fires the second ball into the pads and the batsman defends. The batsman gets 2 runs off the next ball. Iyer plays the fourth ball for a single. Dhawan plays the fifth ball to long-on and gets a single. Iyer is on strike. Beauty from Jadeja as the ball spins away and beats the outside edge of Iyer. 5 runs off the over.
DC 70/1 after 11 overs
Imarn Tahir will bowl. Shreyas Iyer is on strike. Iyer woks the first ball to leg side and charges down the other end for a single. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman works the second ball to fine leg and gets a single. SIX. Big one for the DC skipper as he hammers a flighted delivery over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Iyer works the next ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. He looks to sweep the ball but misses. Dhawan comes down the track and plays the ball to long-off for a single. 10 runs off the over.
DC 65/1 after 10 overs
Ravindra Jadeja will bowl. Iyer is on strike. Appeal for stumping by MSD as Iyer misses the ball and Dhoni whips the bails in a jiffy. The replay shows the Iyer’s back leg is firmly grounded behind the line. Iyer takes a quick single off the next ball. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan gets another single. Iyer plays the fourth ball to cover and charges down the other end for another single. Fifth ball is a dot. Jadjea closes the over with another dot delivery. 3 runs off the over.
DC 55/1 after 9 overs