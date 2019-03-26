DC vs CSK IPL 2019 LIVE: Chennai restrict Delhi to 147/6; Bravo scalps three wickets

Ishant Sharma to Shane Watson. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is short and wide which the batsman cuts to third-man and gets a single. Ambati Rayudu is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Rayudu slams the ball through cover for a boundary. Rayudu defends the fourth ball. Edge and ball falls short off Shikhar Dhawan standing at wide first slip. The batsman gets a single. Watson plays the last ball to backward point for a single. 7 runs off the first over.

CSK 7/0 after first over