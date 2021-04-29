IPL 2021 | DC vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

File image: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during a match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

While Rishabh Pant's DC have won four of the six matches they have played so far this season, Eoin Morgan-led KKR have won two in equal number of games.

KKR lead DC 14-12 in the head-to-head battle.

DC: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

