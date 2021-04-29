MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | DC vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | DC vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Match 25 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
File image: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during a match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

File image: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during a match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

While Rishabh Pant's DC have won four of the six matches they have played so far this season, Eoin Morgan-led KKR have won two in equal number of games.

KKR lead DC 14-12 in the head-to-head battle.

DC: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Sports
first published: Apr 29, 2021 06:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.