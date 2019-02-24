Day of double hundreds: A look at Tendulkar and Gayle's historic feats

“Gets it. The first man on the planet to reach 200 and it’s the Superman from India -- Sachin Tendulkar, 200 from 147. Take a bow, master," said former cricketer Ravi Shastri.

Shastri was commentating when Tendulkar played Charl Langeveldt's delivery to point, for a single. The single can perhaps be considered one of the most significant runs in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket.

India and South Africa were locked in a three-match ODI series. The venue was Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The date was February 24, 2010. It was the second match of the series.

Then Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. India's opening combination included Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag was off colour that day and got out for just nine runs. Tendulkar was then joined by Dinesh Karthik. The two took the India to 219/2. The 'Master Blaster' was in sublime form. Something special was on its way.

Yusuf Pathan, after short stay at the crease, left and Dhoni walked in to bat. To keep the scoreboard ticking, Dhoni attacked every delivery. Tendulkar was already close to 170. It did not take much time for the batsman to level his previous best of 186 (not out). Soon, the anticipation built.

The innings was already in its fag end. In the 46th over, Tendulkar went past 194. It was the record highest ODI score by an individual at that time, jointly held by Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar and Zimbabwe’s Charles Coventry.

At the start of the 49th over, Tendulkar was on 199. But strangely, Dhoni kept strike for the entire over. Dhoni's single on the last ball of the over seemed to have irritated thousands of fans in stadium and possibly millions across the world.

Langeveldt bowled the last over. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a six over long-off. But the crowd wasn't excited. They had their eyes set on just one thing. On the second ball of the over, Dhoni took what was the second most important single of the match. The strike was now with Tendulkar batting on 199. Langeveldt went full and wide outside off. Tendulkar went after the ball and managed to play it to point and completed the most important single of the match and of ODI history.

Tendulkar became the first man to breach the 200-run mark in ODI cricket. Thousands of spectators and the team members in the dressing room were on their feet. The applause did not stop as Tendulkar soaked it all in. Dhoni applied the finishing touches and India reached a total of 401/3.

With confidence already shattered, South Africa could only muster 248. India won the match by 153 runs.

Tendulkar's double hundred opened the flood gates in international Cricket.

The first ever ODI match was played between England and Australia on January 5, 1971 at Melbourne. It took 39 years and 2,961 more ODIs for an individual to reach 'Mount 200'.

In the next nine years, the 200-run mark has been reached seven times.

Co-incidentally, one of those seven double hundreds was also scored on February 24. Chris Gayle scripted history of his own when he became the first batsman to fire a double hundred in the Cricket World Cup.

Batting first against lowly Zimbabwe, in a Pool B match of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup at Canberra, Australia, the Jamaican plundered 16 sixes and 10 fours to reach the double ton.

At that time, he became the first non-Indian to reach the milestone. Previously, the record was only held by Tendulkar, Sehwag and Rohit Sharma.