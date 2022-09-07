Dasun Shanaka: The game-maker who steers Lanka to a 6-wicket haul against India

On a day when rival captains came up with fine individual performances, it was the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, who emerged on the right side of the result.

Shanaka scored a match-winning 33 not out off 18 balls with four fours and a six and shared a vital 64-run partnership for the unbroken fifth wicket with Bhanuka Rajapaksa to steer Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win over India in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday night in Dubai.

Shanaka’s performance overshadowed his opposite number Rohit Sharma’s 41-ball 72, the Sri Lankan’s runs coming when they badly needed, having been reduced from a comfortable 97 for no loss to 110 for four in 3.1 overs. More importantly, Shanaka’s knock has almost taken his side to the Asia Cup final, something that was not even thought of at the start of the tournament.

Sri Lanka came into this tournament on the back of poor performances in this calendar year, winning only two and losing nine T20Is. And, their start to the tournament was dismal, having lost to Afghanistan after being skittled out for 105. They were nearly knocked out of the tournament by Bangladesh in the second Group B match before posting an exciting victory by two wickets in the last over.

And, they avenged Afghanistan’s opening defeat by beating them in the Super Four match that followed.

Shanaka played a major role in Lanka’s revival in the tournament, his 45 not out against Bangladesh making the team believe that it can win from any situation.

And, on Tuesday, they posted their third successive victory, handing India a devastating blow. With defending champions India losing their second Super Four match, they are on the verge of elimination.

Shanaka joined hands with Rajapaksa in the 15th over after Kusal Mendis was out leg before to Yuzvendra Chahal. At that stage, Sri Lanka had lost four wickets for an additional 14 runs in the space of 19 deliveries.

Needing another 64 runs in 35 deliveries, Shanaka played the finishers’ role admirably, something that he has now been doing with alarming regularity.

Shanaka has now become familiar with Indian bowling. Out of the 72 T20Is he has played since his debut in August 2015, he has played 19 against India. His last three T20I innings against India yielded scores of 47 not out off 19 balls, 74 not out off 38 balls, both earlier this year in Dharamsala coming in losing causes, and the 33 not out on Tuesday.

Faced with a target of 174, Shanaka assessed the situation in the company of Rajapaksa. The left-handed Rajapaksa led the way initially with two mighty blows over long-on and mid-wicket off Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, respectively.

Shanaka, who will turn 31 on Thursday, made use of the width given by left-armer Arshdeep Singh and picked up a boundary at third man in the 17th over before swinging Hardik Pandya for a six over fine-leg the next over to ease the tension in his dressing room.

His mere presence in the middle gave Sri Lanka hope in the tournament and brought smiles on the faces of his countrymen back home that is in the midst of an economic crisis. What he has done in recent times with the bat including playing one of the most memorable knocks against Australia –the match-winning 54 not out in 25 balls against Australia in Colombo in the third match of the T20 series that was already won by Australia earlier this year – is awe-inspiring.

Even when others did not give Sri Lanka any chance in the tournament, Shanaka kept faith in his players. “The environment in the team set the tone. It is what gave us confidence. The batting unit won it for us. We had a good discussion after the first game. We know what we can do in this tournament. Pathum and Mendis set the tone for us, and then Rajapaksa and I finished it off,” said Shanaka, who was undoubtedly the man of the match.

Though a useful medium-pacer, Shanaka does not bowl his full quota of four overs these days. Shanaka made an impressive entry into international cricket, picking up three for 16 in only his second T20I against India in Pune in January 2016. It was a match in which India were bowled out for 101 and Lanka won by five wickets.

On Tuesday, Shanaka bowled towards the end of the Indian innings, the 15th and 18th. Though he conceded 26 runs, he picked up the wickets of the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Asked why he does not bowl regularly these days, Shanaka said: “Due to the team combination, I don't have to bowl my full quota of overs. I have to make decisions on the basis of what the team needs,” said Shanaka.