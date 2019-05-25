App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

CWC 2019 IND vs NZ Warm-Up: Batsmen get a shake up as India lose by 6 wkts

Under overcast conditions, Trent Boult's incisive swing bowling was a test of technique for the Indian top-order batsmen and the Men In Blue never recovered from an early collapse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian batting line-up's soft underbelly lay exposed in slightly favourable bowling conditions as New Zealand gave a rude wake-up call, winning the first warm-up game ahead of the ICC World Cup by six wickets at the Kennington Oval on May 25. Under overcast conditions, Trent Boult's (4/33 in 6.2 overs) incisive swing bowling was a test of technique for the Indian top-order batsmen and the Men In Blue never recovered from an early collapse, being bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs.

It was a walk in the park for the 'Black Caps' as they reached the target in only 37.1 overs with Kane Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (71) helping themselves to half-centuries.

While it was a warm-up game and the outcome of the result isn't something that India would be bothered too much but what certainly would keep them worried is the failure to find a solution for their problems.

KL Rahul failed at No 4, Dinesh Karthik's poor IPL form continued while Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav's respective injuries in all likelihood would prevent the team management from checking them out against Bangladesh in the second warm-up game at Cardiff.

related news

The two wrist spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav (0/44 in 8.1 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/37 in 6 overs), who have gone off the boil in the past few months -- also didn't make much of an impact.

A sub-200 total meant that Williamson and Taylor, during their 114-run stand, hardly took risk against the duo, getting run-a-ball with minimum fuss.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja's decent show (54 off 50 balls and 1/27 in 7 overs) was the only silver lining.

There was a possibility that after IPL, played on pitches devoid of any lateral movement and conditions that didn't aid swing bowling, the footwork would remain a touch iffy for Indian batsmen.

It was Boult's first spell which saw openers Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (2) along with No. 4 KL Rahul (6) being dismissed that proved to be decisive in overcast conditions.

The lack of footwork was evident as Boult trapped Rohit with a delivery that darted in while Dhawan had an inside edge to a delivery that had a shade more bounce. Rahul was played on when Boult got one to rear up. On all three occasions, there was distinct lack of footwork.

Skipper Virat Kohli (18 off 24 balls) found his defence breached by Colin de Grandhomme's off-cutter trying to play across the line.

Jadeja's half-century ensured a 175-plus score for the 'Men In Blue' after being reduced to 115 for 8 at one stage. His 62-run ninth-wicket stand with Kuldeep Yadav (19) was the only saving grace for India in an otherwise disappointing batting performance.

Before Jadeja, it was Hardik Pandya (30 off 37 balls), who added 38 runs with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (17 off 42 balls) for the fifth wicket.

Dhoni's painful stay at the crease was cut short by Tim Southee when he was caught at short mid-wicket while trying to give the bowler charge.

Dhoni, who takes time to settle down, not for once looked comfortable and failed to rotate the strike during the partnership, consuming a lot of deliveries.

It was Jimmy Neesham (3/26 in 3 overs), who dismissed Hardik with a cross-seam delivery that moved a shade, inducing an outside edge.

Hardik was promoted ahead of Dhoni in adverse conditions and he showed positive intent with six boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik was gone in the same over, flicking a half-volley straight to fine leg and it was Jadeja, who resurrected the innings with Kuldeep for company.

When New Zealand batted, Jasprit Bumrah (4-2-2-1) bowled a testing first spell and Mohammed Shami (4-0-16-0) also found the right length, which will be a positive that Kohli and Co. can take from this game.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #cricket #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #New Zealand #world cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Inside Pics: Kunal Kemmu surrounded by Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Ka ...

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

India Should Cut Interest Rates to Help Exporters Take Advantage of US ...

Meghalaya HC Sets Aside Controversial 'Hindu Country' Verdict

ICC World Cup 2019 | Worked on My Batting and Shot Selection During IP ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Smith Ton Drives Australia to Win Against Injury ...

In Pics | England vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Match

Avoid Making Loose Remarks in Media; Shun VIP Culture: PM Modi Instruc ...

Kerala Coast on High Alert After 15 Islamic State Terrorists From Sri ...

Meet The Leader From UP's Mirzapur Who Helped BJP Increase its Vote Sh ...

Mamata Banerjee Revamps TMC Organisation to Counter BJP's Rise, Clips ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019: Make-or-break time for Next Gen stars Alexander Zver ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.