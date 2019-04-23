CSK vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: Chennai win the toss and opt to bowl

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Chahar to Warner. Warner defends the first ball. WIDE. Poor ball from Chahar as the ball is way outside off. Third ball is a dot delivery again. Warner plays the third ball to backward square leg and runs 2. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Warner plays the fifth ball right in front of the wickets. Warner plays the last ball to mid-off and takes a single. 4 runs off the over.
SRH 4/0 after first over.
Deepak Chahar will open the bowling for CSK. On strike is David Warner.
Out come SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.
The Men in Yellow led by MS Dhoni walk out on the field and they are being given final instrcutions by their inspirational skipper in a huddle.
This is how the toss went down at Chepauk. Live action begings shortly!
PLAYING XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: We would have bowled first too. We will miss Williamson but Warner and Bairstow have been brilliant for us. Not really worried about the middle-order, they have not got much chance in the middle. But we all know they are talented. Manish Pandey comes in place of Nadeem.
MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. It is good to be back at home. We will be here for the next 10 days. When you are not travelling it brings down the fatigue. We have made one change, Harbhajan comes in place of Shardul Thakur. our top-order needs to be consistent. All the batters have been batting well but they need to take care of their shot selection.
TOSS
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Big News ahead of this match is that Kane Williamson has flown back to New Zealand on personal ground and Bhuvneshawar Kumar will lead SRH.
Tonight's match is Jonny Bairstow's last match for SRH this season and the Orange Army and its supporters are ready to give their hero a resounding farewell. But the question is will Bairstow deliver a special performace before he leaves the Indian shores ?
Will Deepak Chahar be able to stop the Warner-Bairstow juggernaut ?
Head to Head CSK vs SRH
In 11 matches that the two teams have played against each other, CSK has emerged winners in 8 while SRH has won on remaining 3 other occasions.
In the reverse fixture played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, the Orange Army defeated the Men in Yellow by 6 wickets. CSK managed a paltry total of 132/5 thanks to 45 from 31 balls off the bat of Faf du Plessis. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 100-run stand as Hyderabad cruised to victory
"We played on Chennai tracks, where it is little bit difficult to find form. We are being little bit reckless and that comes about from guys who want to find form and do the job, but what is happening is we are relying heavily on Dhoni and Rayudu to patch things up and we won't win the competition if this continues," Fleming said.
Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites due to the overall balance of their squad. It will also be Bairstow's last game for Hyderabad as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations. The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor show.
Last season's hero Shane Watson (147 runs), Ambati Rayudu (192) and Suresh Raina (207) haven't lived up to expectations. The pressure has been entirely on Dhoni, who leads the charts with 314 runs and the batting unit needs to step up. "The top three needs to finish more matches," Dhoni said after CSK's one-run loss to RCB.
Dhoni's Herculean effort to pull off another miraculous chase has been the talking point, it is difficult to overlook the poor show of CSK's top three.
Also in action tonight will be CSK's leg spinner Imran Tahir. The South African leg spinner has had a great 2019 IPL as he has picked 16 wickets from 10 matches. The 40-year-old spinner is second in the top wicket takers list. Check here which bowler currently holds the coveted Purple Cap.
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are the two batsmen dominating the run scoring charts this season. Check here which other batsmen are in contention for the prestigious Orange Cap.
If CSK's problem is the non-performance of the top-order, Sunrisers Hyderabad's issues are the non-performers in the middle-order. A major chunk of Hyderabad's runs have come from the bat of the openers, David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs).
The wretched form of Chennai Super Kings' top three will be primary worry for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Chennai Super Kings are in search of 2 more points so that they can feel secure about their qualification chances for play-offs.
Hello and weclome to the coverage of match 41 of Indian Premier League 2019. Tonight Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on their homeground of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai