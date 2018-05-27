CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Match Report: ‘Shane-sational’ Watson gifts Chennai 3rd IPL title

From 0 off 11 to ending with 117* off 57, a truly sensational Shane Watson gifted Chennai Super Kings their third IPL title as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the final of the Indian Premier League 2018. It was expected to be another nail-biter but Watson made the match one-sided with his powerful hitting as Chennai chased down 179 in a canter. It was only the fourth successful chase in an IPL final.

Chennai’s chase got off to a bad start as Watson got of the mark off the 11th ball he faced. That put pressure on Faf du Plessis (10) who perished in the process of trying to up the ante. But once Watson found the meat of his bat, it was carnage for SRH bowlers. Sixes and fours rained at the Wankhede as Watson went berserk and shared a 117-run partnership with Suresh Raina (32). The southpaw batted sensibly as he gave the strike to Watson who was in a murderous mood. Raina departed when only 46 more were needed to win. Watson kept going hard at the ball and completed his second century of the season in just 51 balls. And Chennai’s highest run-scorer Ambati Rayudu (17*) hit the winning four as Chennai, quite literally, became the Super Kings of IPL 2018!

Find the full match scorecard here.

After put into bat, Sunrisers started very cautiously as Shreevats Goswami (5) was run out early. CSK kept it tight even when Shikhar Dhawan (26) and Kane Williamson (47) added 51 runs together. As SRH skipper was changing gears and looked threatening, smart bit of bowling from Karn Sharma (1/25) got him stumped. But after his wicket, the acceleration never went down as Shakib Al Hasan scored a quickfire 23. Yusuf Pathan chose the best night to unleash as he smashed 45* off 25, and another blitz from Carlos Brathwaite (21* off 11) meant that Hyderabad finished with a competitive total of 178/6. But little did they know that Watson will outplay them and Chennai would beat the Sunrisers for a record fourth time in this season.

Catch all the highlights from the game here.

Turning Point

The first 10 balls Watson faced was like the silence before the storm. The Sunrisers failed to get him when he was struggling and if you can’t dislodge a great player when he is down, he will make you pay and that’s what Watto did! His breathtaking innings just turned the match in Chennai’s favour as Hyderabad had no answer to his onslaught. Even SRH’s star bowler Rashid Khan couldn’t turn the tide in his side’s favour. That’s why Watson’s innings becomes the turning point of the match.

Best Dismissal

At a time when Kane Williamson was starting to look threatening, some clever bowling from Karn Sharma got the better of him and his wicket is the best dismissal of the match. For once Williamson pre-meditated a shot and came down the pitch on the first ball of the 13th over. Karn Sharma spotted that and fired the ball wide outside off stump, Williamson couldn’t reach that and missed it. Dhoni did the rest as he whipped the bails off in a flash.

Batsman of the Match

He might’ve taken 11 balls to get off the mark but what followed was nothing short of amazing from Shane Watson. For his outstanding 117* off 57, he is the batsman of the match. It seemed that he came into the match with a niggle but that didn’t deter him from taking the bowlers to the cleaners and playing one of the best knocks of IPL 2018. The Aussie showed how valuable experience is in a final of any tournament. For a century in the final and the great entertainment you provided, take a bow, Mr Watson!

Bowler of the Match

Lungi Ngidi showed that hitting the good length will always work in any format of the game. The pacer bowled with a lot of heart on a pitch where other bowlers were taken for many runs and picked up a wicket as well. He also bowled a maiden over, something very rare in T20s, and finished with impressive figures of 1/26. He is the bowler of the match.

Captain’s views

MS Dhoni (CSK Captain): I think by the time you reach the finals everyone knows what they need to do. If someone is finding it difficult, there is no reason that someone coming in after won't also find it difficult. I thought it was a very good batting effort, at the start we may have thought we needed to get going, but we knew we had the fire power at the back end of the innings to catch up. It is difficult to recall the previous wins, but a lot of people talk about facts, but all that matters is about what is going on on the field. It is the fitness aspect rather than the age of the players, you have to be fit and energized on the pitch and age is just a number. I have no plans to celebrate, we are going to Chennai tomorrow to meet the fans and the people close to the team. We will have some fun in the evening at the hotel and celebrate this

We thought it would be a competitive total. For the large part of the game we were going okay, but fair play to Watson getting 120 not out. For a large part of it we played a lot of cricket, today it wasn't to be and CSK are deserved winners. It was a great season for us and the side fought hard and showed a lot, a shame not to get over the line but there is a lot of positives.