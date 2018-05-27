CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Final live score, updates: Watson gets going, CSK slowly gaining momentum

Live now
May 27, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and choose to bowl.
Stat Attack
Pitch Report
Previous Clash
Rashid Khan comes into the attack now. CSK batsmen are wary of going after the crafty bowler and stick to picking up the singles. Just 5 runs off the over as the Umpires signal a strategic time out.
CSK 56/1 after 8 overs.
Siddarth Kaul comes into the attack. Watson welcomes him by flicking the 2nd ball over deep backward square leg for a SIX. He then tries to loft the next delivery but ends up slicing it towards sweeper cover, he’s lucky though as the ball lands short of the oncoming Rashid Khan. Kaul then sends one short towards the leg stump and Raina simply guides the ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. Kaul repeats the mistake on the last delivery and Raina once again swivels and pulls the ball to fine leg for another FOUR. 16 runs off that over. CSK seem to have found their footing now.
CSK 51/1 after 7 overs.
Sandeep to bowl his 3rd over now. Watson hacks at the 1st ball and it’s flying to the boundary but Rashid Khan does brilliantly as he covers a lot of ground before sticking out his left arm and effortlessly collects the ball with one hand. Watson is done waiting now. He gets the 3rd ball in his arc and he pulls at it ruthlessly sending it flying over deep square leg for a SIX. Watson follows this up by driving the next ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then defends the next ball and tries to steal a single but Sandeep is quick to it and kicks the ball onto the stumps as Raina puts in a dive at the last moment. The Umpire goes upstairs and replays reveal Raina was safe thank to his full length dive. 15 runs off the over.
CSK 35/1 after 6 overs.
Bhuvneshwar to bowl his 3rd over. This is interesting tactics from Williamson, he’s hoping to get another wicket in this over. Bhuvi does well to restrict the batsmen to just 4 runs off the over but cannot pick up a wicket.
CSK 20/1 after 5 overs.
Sandeep back into the attack. He manages to hit the pads of Watson who swings and misses at the 2nd ball but the Umpire isn’t interested. Watson finally gets off the mark, punching the next ball straight down the ground for a FOUR at long off. CAUGHT! Faf dances down the track goes for the big shot, but it was the slower knuckle ball this time and he doesn’t connect well getting it on the toe end of his bat. Sandeep wants the catch and he calls out to his fielders before calmly taking the catch. This is a brilliant start for SRH.
CSK 16/1 after 4 overs.
Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. He continues where he left of from as the batsmen still can’t get any runs off him after the first 4 balls. Sensational bowling from the SRH spearhead. Faf finally manages to get a single on the 5th delivery and Hooda does CSK a favor by sending in a needless overthrow from point that carries all the way to the boundary. 5 runs come off the over.
CSK 10/0 after 3 overs.
Sandeep Sharma comes into the attack. du Plessis stays in his crease and slaps the 2nd ball, a shorter delivery, through the covers for a FOUR. du Plessis then steals a single on the 4th ball and Watson still can’t get off the mark as he faces the last two deliveries. CSK won’t be too encouraged by Watson’s start here, 8 balls faced and no runs scored. 5 runs off the over.
CSK 5/0 after 2 overs.
Bhuvi starts brilliantly with an absolute jaffa, that almost caught an edge off Watson’s bat. Watson finally manages to slice the 4th ball but the man at point does brilliantly to slide in and prevent any runs. Bhuvi ends the over with another beauty as SRH get off to a great start with a maiden over.
CSK 0/0 after the first over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to open the bowling attack.
Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis step out to open the batting for CSK.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the last over of the innings. Bangs a short one to Brathwaite who pulls it and manages to just clear long on for a SIX. Thakur ends the over with another short one, Brathwaite goes for the same shot but this time he doesn't connect well and is CAUGHT by Rayudu at long on. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. 178/6 look a competitive total and it should be a close game. Join us shortly for CSK's reply.
SRH 178/6 after 20 overs.
Despite a last ball SIX, excellent over from Ngidi. Outplayed Brathwaite till the last ball which was a fuller one on the stumps as he swung hard at it and deposited it over long on for SIX. 8 runs off the over.
SRH 168/5 after 19 overs.
You can't bowl length to Brathwaite! Bravo commits the mistake and pays the price as Brathwaite plants his front foot and smacks it over long off for SIX. Pathan ends the over with another FOUR straight down the ground. It was the cutter which Pathan flat bats down the ground. Brute power from both batsmen! 16 off the over.
SRH 160/5 after 18 overs.
Lungi Ngidi is back into the attack. Bowls a back of length ball outside off but Pathan is in the mood tonight as he muscles it over long on for another SIX. But Ngidi gets the better of Hooda with a cutter on the stumps as Hooda tries to slog him on the leg side but holes out to deep backward square leg, CAUGHT.
SRH 144/5 after 17 overs.
Dwayne Bravo is back into the attack. Starts off with a short ball outside off and Pathan cuts it powerfully in front of square for FOUR. Bravo then gits a juicy full toss outside off to Shakib who muscles it straight to Raina at cover, CAUGHT! That was travelling at the rate of naughts! Very good catch from Raina.
SRH 134/4 after 16 overs.
Karn Sharma tosses it up to Yusuf Pathan and pays the price as he smokes it over extra cover for SIX. Pathan is unleashing himself tonight! 9 off the over.
SRH 126/3 after 15 overs.
Shardul Thakur is back into the attack. Short and wide outside off to Yusuf and he won't miss that! Muscles the cut and the ball races through sweeper point for FOUR. 9 off the over.
SRH 117/3 after 14 overs.
Karn Sharma is back into the attack. And strikes with his very first ball, gets the danger man Williamson STUMPED! Williamson pre-meditated and came down the pitch but Karn saw that and outsmarted him by bowling that wide outside off stump. Kane couldn't reach that and Dhoni whipped the bails in a flash. Yusuf Pathan then late cuts a ball spinning away from him past short third man for FOUR.
SRH 108/3 after 13 overs.
Dwayne Bravo is back into the attack. Goes full and wide outside off and Williamson plays a gorgeous cover drive through extra cover for FOUR. Next ball Bravo goes short on the stumps and Williamson muscles the pull through mid-wicket for another FOUR. 11 off the over.
SRH 101/2 after 12 overs.
Jadeja deceives Williamson with a flighted ball outside off as he tries to go for an inside out shot but he only manages to slice it past a diving short third man for FOUR. Shakib then slogs the ball darted into him over mid-wicket for SIX. Shakib ends the over with another shot muscled wide of long on for FOUR. 17 off the over.
SRH 90/2 after 11 overs.