CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Final live score, updates: Chennai win the toss and choose to bowl

May 27, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami (w), Kane Williamson (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and choose to bowl.
Captains will be walking out for the toss in a bit, what do you think the winning captain will choose today? Stay tuned for more updates.
CSK haven’t manage to pull out a victory in their last three IPL finals appearances, losing in 2012, 2013 and 2015.
Similar to SRH's current campaign, Mumbai Indians lost three times to Rising Pune Supergiants before beating them in the finals last year.
This is only the sixth time in IPL history that the teams that finished top two on the league table are competing in the finals.
Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:
The Wankhede track has a reputation as a batting-friendly pitch. However, as displayed by both teams in their previous meetings, there is also something in it for the bowlers, with some turn on offer for the spinners once the dew sets in. With both teams boasting of some serious firepower both in their batting and bowling departments, we should be in for a treat tonight.
What happened the last time these two teams faced each other?
Going up against each other in the first Qualifier, Sunrisers were in a spot of bother as the CSK bowlers reduced them to just 88/6 after 15 overs. Carlos Brathwaite then unleashed a late cameo adding 43 off 29 balls to take the SRH total to 139.
CSK, in their reply, lost Watson for a duck in the very first over and the SRH bowlers kept up the pressure limiting CSK to 92/7 after 15 overs. However, SRH never managed to scalp opener Faf du Plessis (67*) and when Shardul Thakur walked in to bat in the 17th over and added 15* off 5 balls, it set the stage for the CSK opener to seal the win with a six off the first ball in the final over.
After three failed attempts this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have one final opportunity to prove themselves against the Chennai Super Kings on the stage where it matters the most, the Indian Premier League finals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Will they be able to make this fourth opportunity count?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match we’ve all been waiting for as Chennai Super Kings take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Finals of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.