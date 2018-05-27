App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 27, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Final live score, updates: Chennai win the toss and choose to bowl

Catch all the live score and updates from the 60th match of the 2018 Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

highlights

  • May 27, 05:43 PM (IST)

    For the inside track on today's game, check out the match preview here

  • May 27, 06:37 PM (IST)
  • May 27, 06:35 PM (IST)

    Playing 11

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami (w), Kane Williamson (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma 

  • May 27, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Chennai Super Kings win the toss and choose to bowl. 

  • May 27, 06:25 PM (IST)

    Captains will be walking out for the toss in a bit, what do you think the winning captain will choose today? Stay tuned for more updates. 

  • May 27, 06:23 PM (IST)
  • May 27, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Stat Attack

    CSK haven’t manage to pull out a victory in their last three IPL finals appearances, losing in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

    Similar to SRH's current campaign, Mumbai Indians lost three times to Rising Pune Supergiants before beating them in the finals last year. 

    This is only the sixth time in IPL history that the teams that finished top two on the league table are competing in the finals. 

  • May 27, 06:06 PM (IST)
  • May 27, 06:04 PM (IST)
  • May 27, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:

    The Wankhede track has a reputation as a batting-friendly pitch. However, as displayed by both teams in their previous meetings, there is also something in it for the bowlers, with some turn on offer for the spinners once the dew sets in. With both teams boasting of some serious firepower both in their batting and bowling departments, we should be in for a treat tonight.

  • May 27, 05:54 PM (IST)
  • May 27, 05:53 PM (IST)

    What happened the last time these two teams faced each other?

    Going up against each other in the first Qualifier, Sunrisers were in a spot of bother as the CSK bowlers reduced them to just 88/6 after 15 overs. Carlos Brathwaite then unleashed a late cameo adding 43 off 29 balls to take the SRH total to 139.

    CSK, in their reply, lost Watson for a duck in the very first over and the SRH bowlers kept up the pressure limiting CSK to 92/7 after 15 overs. However, SRH never managed to scalp opener Faf du Plessis (67*) and when Shardul Thakur walked in to bat in the 17th over and added 15* off 5 balls, it set the stage for the CSK opener to seal the win with a six off the first ball in the final over.

  • May 27, 05:42 PM (IST)

    After three failed attempts this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have one final opportunity to prove themselves against the Chennai Super Kings on the stage where it matters the most, the Indian Premier League finals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Will they be able to make this fourth opportunity count? 

  • May 27, 05:38 PM (IST)
  • May 27, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match we’ve all been waiting for as Chennai Super Kings take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Finals of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.