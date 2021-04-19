MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | CSK vs RR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 | CSK vs RR LIVE Cricket Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
File image: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

File image: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 19.

Both, Chennai and Rajasthan, have won one of the two matches each they have played this season.

CSK lead RR 14-10 in the head-to-head battle. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #Rajasthan Royals #Sports
first published: Apr 19, 2021 07:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.