IPL 2021 | CSK vs RR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

File image: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 19.

Both, Chennai and Rajasthan, have won one of the two matches each they have played this season.

CSK lead RR 14-10 in the head-to-head battle. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

