CSK vs RR IPL 2019 Match 12 Preview: Royal Rumble on show at Chennai as Super Kings face Rajasthan Royals

An undefeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) welcome the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at their home ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for match 12 of IPL 2019 on March 31.

The two teams have had a contrasting start to their IPL campaign this season.

CSK have collected all four points of the possible four by winning its first two matches of the season. In the season opener on March 23, the defending champions blanked Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 wickets before going on to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets while away at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on March 26.

As a result, the men in yellow are second on the points table behind Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) only due to an inferior net run rate (NNR). KKR have a NRR of +0.834 as against CSK's +0.495.

RR in contrast, are yet to open their account of wins, having first faced an embarrassing 14-run loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their season opener at home before Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered an emphatic 5-wicket over them at Hyderabad.

For their first two matches, CSK have depended on their bowling prowess. with Imran Tahir at 4 wickets, Dwayne Bravo at 4 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja at 3 wickets, and Harbhajan Singh at 3 wickets are in the top-10 list of wicket takers for the season.

Additionally, Deepak Chahar's economy of 4.62 is currently best in the season. With bowlers coming to party, CSK's batting have chased the totals of 70 against RCB, and 147 against DC, with relative ease. A CSK batsman is yet to score a fifty this campaign.

RR's defeat against SRH has failed to defend a strong total after fifty from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (70 off 49 balls) and century- first of the season- from Sanju Samson (102 off 55) powered them to 198/2. That SRH chased the total down with an over to spare speaks a lot about their bowling troubles. Their batting isn't in good shape either. Chasing 184 against Punjab, the Royals were marching towards victory with score reading a healthy 148/3. A staggering middle-order collapse followed which saw Royals lose next 6 wickets for 16 runs.

Naturally, the Royals would want to make amends against Super Kings. But defeating CSK at Chidambaram Stadium in no easy task, and a royal rumble is surely on the cards.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online users can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to Head

The two teams have faced-off 19 times in the past with Chennai emerging as winners on 12 of those occasions and Rajasthan enjoying win in remaining 7.

Team News

Both teams enter the match without any injury concerns. The teams are also at the moment enjoying the services of all its foreign players.

Prediction

CSK are a difficult side to take down on their home turf. This, coupled with Rajathan's unsettled squad, make the yellow brigade favorite to win this contest.

Pitch Report

The track on offer for the 2019 season's curtain raiser between CSK and RCB did not earn favor of the skippers of the two sides. Kohli and MS Dhoni expressed their dissatisfaction over the slowness of the Chepauk track. It was a very slow pitch on which the ball turned a mile. Expect the same for this match as well.

Players to Watch out for

Imran Tahir (CSK)

The leggie has picked 4 wickets at an economy of 4.38 in the season so far. On a slow turner at Chennai, he could yet again prove to be an effective bowler.

Ajinkya Rahane (RR)

Ajinkya Rahane has got his game going with the bat. The RR captain has managed the scores of 27 and 70 in his first two outings. His runs up top can set the platform for the Royals.