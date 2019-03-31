Mar 31, 2019 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CSK vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Tahir strikes, sends back Tripathi in tricky run chase
Catch all the live updates from match 12 of IPL 2019 between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
WICKET! Tripathi c & b Tahir 39 (24)
WICKET! Samson c Raina b Chahar 8 (10)
WICKET! Rahane c Jadeja b Chahar 0(2)
FIFTY up for Dhoni! 53 (39)
WICKET! Raina b Unadkat 36 (32)
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c Buttler b D Kulkarni 8(3)
WICKET! Watson c Jofra Archer b Stokes 13(13)
WICKET! Rayudu c Buttler b Jofra Archer 1(8)
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack. Ben Stokes is the new batsman. Smith whips the 1st ball to backward square leg for a single. Stokes reaches out and punches the 2nd ball square of the wicket for a run. Bravo sends down a low full toss to Smith who doesn’t find the gap. Smith squeezes out the yorker to fine leg for a single. Stokes defends the next ball before picking up a single to end the over. 5 runs off the over. RR need 96 runs from 54 balls to win.
RR 80/4 after 11 overs
Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He starts with a brilliant delivery which goes past Smith and Dhoni has the bails off in a flash. They check for the stumping but Smith had his foot planted firmly inside. The 2nd ball is a googly which Smith defends. Smith works the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Tripathi knocks the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Smith takes the same route as they rotate strike. CAUGHT! Tahir strikes with his last delivery as Tripathi gets a leading edge back to the bowler. Brilliant over from Tahir giving away just 3 runs while picking up an important wicket.
RR 75/4 after 10 overs
WICKET! Tripathi c & b Tahir 39 (24)
Tahir sends down a full delivery to end the over and Tripathi who was looking to flick it into the leg-side gets a leading edge back to the bowler who takes an easy catch.
Mitchell Santner comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is angling into the pads which Smith taps to long-on for a single. Tripathi reaches out and whips the 2nd ball towards cover for 2 runs. He then gets to the pitch of the next ball and lofts it with an inside-out shot for a FOUR. Tripathi then rotates strike with a single off the 4th delivery. Smith pushes the 5th ball towards cover point for a run. Santner ends the over with a dot ball. 9 runs off the over.
RR 72/3 after 9 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He offers flight outside off on the 1st ball but Smith pushes it to cover for a single. The next ball is tossed up to Tripathi who whips it through extra cover for a FOUR. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next two balls. Jadeja sends down a dot ball on the 5th delivery but Tripathi works the last ball to deep backward point for 2 runs. Good over from Jadeja as he sticks to just stump to stump bowling. 9 runs off the over.
RR 63/3 after 8 overs
Deepak Chahar to bowl out early. Smith tucks the 1st ball to deep backward square leg for a single. Tripathi nudges the next ball to square leg for a run. Chahar shortens his length on the 3rd ball which Smith tucks to deep backward square leg for another run. Tripathi goes for the pull on the 4th delivery but only gets a top-edge to midwicket for a run. Smith drives the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. The last ball is a tad short down leg and Tripathi helps it along to fine leg for a FOUR. 9 runs off the over. Chahar ends his spell with figures of 4-1-19-2.
RR 54/3 after 7 overs
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack. The 1st ball slips out of his hand and he ends up sending a full toss to Tripathi who thumps it over mid-on for a FOUR. The next delivery is onto the leg-stump which Tripathi blocks. Santner sends down another high full toss to Tripathi who gets a thick outside edge past slip for a FOUR. The umpire signals a no ball and a free hit. Tripathi sends the free hit delivery soaring above the bowler for a SIX. This is proving to be an expensive over. The 4th delivery is nudged to square leg for a run. Smith doesn’t get any runs off the 5th ball but pulls the last ball to short fine leg for a single. 17 runs off the over.
RR 45/3 after 6 overs
Chahar starts the over brilliantly with 3 consecutive dot balls to Tripathi. The next delivery is wide down leg and he has to reload. Tripathi comes down the track and drives the 4th ball towards mid-off where Bravo prevents the boundary with a dive keeping them down to a single. Smith pushes the 5th ball towards mid-on for a run. Tripathi tucks the last ball towards midwicket for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
RR 28/3 after 5 overs
CAUGHT! Now Buttler follows his teammate to the dugout as he looks to go over the men in the circle but holes out to Bravo who takes an easy catch while running back from mid-off. Brilliant start to the over by Shardul Thakur. Steven Smith walks out to the crease. Tripathi guides the 2nd ball to third man for a single. The 3rd delivery is short to Smith who moves back and pulls it powerfully through square leg for a FOUR. Thakur goes looking for the yorker but sends down a low full toss which Smith flicks through square leg for back-to-back FOURs. He then defends the next delivery. Thakur fires the next ball wide and has to reload. Smith goes for the pull on the last ball but gets an under-edge to mid-on. 10 runs and a wicket through the over.
RR 24/3 after 4 overs
WICKET! Butter c Bravo b Thakur 6 (7)
Buttler looks to go over the man in the circle but doesn't get enough on it as Bravo takes an easy catch while running behind.
Chahar offers some width on the 1st delivery and Samson stays in his crease as he times the square-drive brilliantly for a FOUR. He tucks the next ball to long leg for a single. Buttler doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two deliveries. He then punches the 5th delivery to mid-off for a single. CAUGHT! What a brilliant catch by Raina as he dives forward at cover to take a good low catch. Samson has to depart with just 8 runs as Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat.
RR 14/2 after 3 overs
WICKET! Samson c Raina b Chahar 8 (10)
Samson miscues a shot sending the ball low towards Raina at cover who takes the catch brilliantly while diving forward.
Shardul Thakur will bowl from the other end. Jos Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery outside off and Buttler drives the ball through point for a boundary. Second ball is a dot delivery. Buttler plays the third ball to deep point and takes a quick single. Samson is on strike. Fourth ball is a back of the length ball and Samson pulls the ball to mid wicket but the ball rolls to the fielder. Samson plays the fifth ball to mid wicket and gets two runs. Thakur bowls a perfect yoker on the last ball and Samson digs that out to third man for a single. 8 runs off the over.
RR 8/1 after 2 overs
Chahar to Rahane. First ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Rahane drives the ball but gets a thick edge and Ravindra Jadeja takes a good diving catch at backward point. Sanju Samson is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. Samson defends the fourth ball with a straight bat. Samson is beaten by a beauty of a delivery on the fifth ball. Chahar closes a brilliant over with a dot ball. A wicket maiden by Chahar to start the proceedings
RR 0/1 after first over
WICKET! Rahane c Jadeja b Chahar 0(2)
Rahane drives the ball but gets a thick edge and Ravindra Jadeja takes a good diving catch at backward point
Deepak Chahar will open the bowling for CSK. RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler have walked out to bat. Rahane will face the first ball.
RR chase is about to begin. After Dhoni's magic RR have to put up a strong show to chase the total down. One thing that will work in their favor is the dew. The dew will make it difficult for CSK bowlers to bowl. RR put up a straong batting show in its last match. Ajinkya Rahane hit a fifty and Sanju Samson scored a hundread and with the likes of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes they can dare to chase the total down.
Jaydev Unadkat comes back into the attack. Dhoni takes a big heave at the 1st ball but only gets an inside edge to midwicket for a single. Jadeja dances forward and hammers the 2nd ball straight back over the bowler for a SIX. He swings hard at the 3rd delivery but finds the man at deep midwicket for a single. The next ball is wide outside off. Dhoni sits back in his crease and pulls the 4th delivery over midwicket for a SIX. The 5th delivery is a good length ball outside off and Dhoni launches it into the stands over long off for back-to-back SIXES. The last ball is onto the stumps and this time Dhoni clubs it over long-on for a third consecutive SIX. What a way to end the innings. This is absolutely brilliant from the CSK skipper. 28 runs from the over.
CSK 175/5 after 20 overs
Archer starts with a pacy low full toss and Dhoni uses the pace to drive the ball past backward point for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the CSK skipper. He then squeezes the 2nd ball to midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Bravo doesn’t get enough on the shot as he goes looking for a boundary but holes out to Kulkarni at long-on. Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman. Dhoni taps the 4th ball through mid-on for a single. Jadeja helps the 5th ball down to third man for a run. Dhoni dabs the last ball to point for a single. Just 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
CSK 147/5 after 19 overs
WICKET! Bravo c Kulkarni b Archer 27 (16)
Archer follows Bravo with the ball as the batsman backs into the leg-side and only gets the ball off the splice of his bat sending it high towards Kulkarni for an easy catch at long-off.
FIFTY up for Dhoni! 53 (39)
Dhawal Kulkarni comes back into the attack. He starts with a knee-high full toss which Bravo works to midwicket for a single. Dhoni charges forward and pulls the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. The next ball is wide outside off. Kulkarni sends down a high full toss on the next delivery and the umpire signals a no ball and a free hit as Dhoni slaps it to cover for 2 runs. The free hit delivery is a low full toss outside off and Dhoni swings hard sending it high over extra cover for a SIX. The 4th ball is a slower short delivery which Dhoni pulls to deep midwicket for a single. The Rajasthan players aren’t happy with the condition of the ball and the umpires finally agree that it’s time to change it after that delivery. The 5th ball is a bit wide outside off and Bravo gets a top-edge past short third man for a FOUR. The last ball is in the arc for Bravo who goes inside-out sending the ball high over extra-cover for a SIX. 24 runs off the over.
CSK 139/4 after 18 overs
Jofra Archer comes back into the attack. Bravo gets an outside edge to third man for a single on the 1st ball. Dhoni dabs the 2nd ball beautifully through the gap between short third man and backward point for a FOUR. Archer nails the yorker on the next ball as Dhoni digs it out back towards the bowler. Dhoni then works the 4th ball to mid-off for a single. Bravo drives the 5th delivery through cover for a single. Archer ends the over with a slower short ball which travels back to the keeper. 7 runs off the over.
CSK 115/4 after 17 overs
Unadkat starts with a slower delivery which Dhoni steers to backward point for a single. The 2nd ball is onto the pads and Bravo flicks it through midwicket for 2 runs. He then taps the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Dhoni pats the 4th ball to deep backward point and comes back comfortably for the second. Dhoni taps the next delivery to mid-off and they steal a quick single. Unadkat sends the next ball wide down leg and has to reload. Bravo works the last ball past the man at point for a single. 9 off the over.
CSK 108/4 after 16 overs