CSK vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Tahir strikes, sends back Tripathi in tricky run chase

Dhawal Kulkarni comes back into the attack. He starts with a knee-high full toss which Bravo works to midwicket for a single. Dhoni charges forward and pulls the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. The next ball is wide outside off. Kulkarni sends down a high full toss on the next delivery and the umpire signals a no ball and a free hit as Dhoni slaps it to cover for 2 runs. The free hit delivery is a low full toss outside off and Dhoni swings hard sending it high over extra cover for a SIX. The 4th ball is a slower short delivery which Dhoni pulls to deep midwicket for a single. The Rajasthan players aren’t happy with the condition of the ball and the umpires finally agree that it’s time to change it after that delivery. The 5th ball is a bit wide outside off and Bravo gets a top-edge past short third man for a FOUR. The last ball is in the arc for Bravo who goes inside-out sending the ball high over extra-cover for a SIX. 24 runs off the over.

CSK 139/4 after 18 overs