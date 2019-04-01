Apr 01, 2019 12:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CSK vs RR IPL 2019 Highlights: Dhoni, Bravo shine as Chennai maintain unbeaten start
Catch all the highlights from match 12 of IPL 2019 between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
That brings us to an end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as Kings XI Punjab welcome Delhi Capitals to Mohali at 8 PM. Till then it’s goodbye!
Dhoni: We wanted to get a partnership going, it was needed at the time, we knew there'd be dew. Bhaji missed the match because there were quite a few right handers. Just hoping the batsmen can keep performing and bowlers can improve as the tournament progresses, which tends to happen in the IPL. It was very difficult for the finger spinners with the dew, but we were able to rotate, the legspinner bowled really well, as a wrist spinner with the dew, Tahir did really well.
Man of the Match: MS Dhoni is the MoM for his unbeaten knock of 75 off 46.
Ajinkya Rahane: Very disappointed. We started off really well in the first ten overs, but what cost us were the last five overs. When MS bats it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers. But CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take the responsibility for this. We win as a team and we lose as a team. If we win the smaller moments in T20s we will do well. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around.
Bravo to bowl the final over with just 12 runs to defend. CAUGHT! He strikes with the very first ball as Stokes doesn’t manage to get under the ball and Raina isn’t making any mistakes in the field today. Shreyas Gopal walks out to bat. Bravo sends down a slow bouncer to Gopal who looks to ramp it but misses. The next ball is short again and Gopal misses as it comes off the shoulder down to third man for a leg bye. 11 off 3 required now. Bravo sends down a wide yorker and Archer reaches out but mistimes the shot to cover for just a single. He seems to have broken his bat on that shot and asks for a replacement. CAUGHT! Gopal has a big swing at the 5th delivery but only gets a top-edge down to third man where Tahir makes no mistake. Jaydev Unadkat walks out to bat. Archer slaps the last ball to cover for a single. CSK win by 8 runs.
RR 167/8 after 20 overs
Thakur sends the 1st ball is angling into Stokes who advances forward but misses as they steal a leg bye. Archer swings hard at the 2nd ball but doesn’t connect well sending it high to backward point for 2 runs. Thakur sends down a slower 3rd delivery and Archer gets a bottom edge as he goes for the pull for just 1 run. Stokes swivels as he pulls the 4th delivery sending it towards deep square leg for a flat SIX. Thakur goes for the yorker on the 5th delivery but sends down a low full toss which Stokes drives through covers for 2 runs. The last ball is a slow short delivery and Stokes pulls it to deep midwicket for a single. 13 runs off the over. RR now need 12 runs off the final over.
RR 164/6 after 19 overs
Dwayne Bravo comes back into the attack. Stokes waits for the 1st delivery and launches it over deep extra cover for a SIX. He then steps across and paddles the 2nd ball past Dhoni for a FOUR at fine leg. Stokes whips the 3rd ball through covers for a single. Archer flicks the 4th ball off the pads to square leg for 2 runs. The 5th delivery is full onto the stumps and Archer swings beautifully sending it straight back over the bowler for a SIX. The last ball is sliding down leg and comes off the pads but Dhoni shows great anticipation to get across and cut off the run. 19 runs off the over. RR need 25 off 12 balls to win now.
RR 151/6 after 18 overs
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! He makes immediate impact as Gowtham looks for the boundary but ends up scooping the ball straight towards Raina at cover. Jofra Archer walks out to the crease. Archer gets off the mark beautifully as he cuts the 2nd ball past backward point for a FOUR. He then tucks the next ball into the leg-side for a single. Stokes slaps the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a run. Thakur sends down a beautiful 5th delivery which whizzes past the outside edge. Archer swings through the line on the last ball sending it high over long-on for a SIX. Rajasthan need more of this. 12 runs and a wicket off the over. RR need 44 runs from 18 balls to win.
RR 132/6 after 17 overs
Tahir starts with a leg-break on middle and Gowtham comes down the track to launch the ball over cow corner for a SIX. He reaches out to swat the next ball but misses. Gowtham misses with the glance on the 3rd ball again as it comes off the pads. He goes for the pull on the 4th ball but gets a leading edge to third man for a single. Stokes drills the 5th ball to long-off for a run. Gowtham dances down on the last delivery and drives it straight down the ground but Tahir gets a hand on it keeping them down to a single. Just 9 runs off the over. RR now need 56 off 24 balls to win.
RR 120/5 after 16 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is a bit short and Stokes rocks back to pull it high towards deep midwicket for 2 runs. He then nudges the 2nd ball towards square leg for 2 more. The 3rd ball is flat onto the stumps and Stokes launches it over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then nudges the 4th ball to the leg-side for a run. Gowtham rotates strike with a single off the 5th ball. Stokes tucks the last ball to long-on for 2 runs. 14 runs off the over. RR now need 65 from 30 balls to win.
RR 111/5 after 15 overs
Tahir starts with the googly which Stokes slaps to long-off for a single. CAUGHT! Just as he was looking to accelerate Smith charges down the track and takes the ball full but doesn’t get enough on it. Krishnappa Gowtham walks out to bat. Stokes nudges the 3rd ball towards midwicket where a misfield by Santner allows them to pick up 2 runs. Stokes drives the next ball straight to mid-off before helping the 5th ball fine for a single. Gowtham defends the last ball back to the bowler. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over. RR now need 79 from 36 balls to win.
RR 97/5 after 14 overs
Bravo starts with a wide delivery down leg and Dhoni appeals but there wasn’t any edge from Smith. The next ball is wide again and Bravo has to reload. Smith works the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Stokes gets on the backfoot and dabs the 2nd ball to third man for a single. Smith slashes at the 3rd ball but misses. He then knocks the 4th ball down to long-on for a run. Stokes whips the 5th ball into the leg-side for a single. Bravo ends the over well with a dot ball. Just 6 runs come off it. RR need to get going as they now require 83 from 42 balls to win.
RR 93/4 after 13 overs
Tahir starts with a low full toss which Smith whips to long-on for a single. Stokes reaches out and flicks the 2nd ball to mid-off for a run. Smith clips the 3rd ball towards long-on where a misfield from Santner allows them to take 2 runs. He then clips the next ball to long-on again for a single. Stokes takes the same route again as they rotate strike. Smith squeezes the last ball towards short midwicket for a run. 7 runs off the over. RR need 89 from 48 balls to win.
RR 87/4 after 12 overs
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack. Ben Stokes is the new batsman. Smith whips the 1st ball to backward square leg for a single. Stokes reaches out and punches the 2nd ball square of the wicket for a run. Bravo sends down a low full toss to Smith who doesn’t find the gap. Smith squeezes out the yorker to fine leg for a single. Stokes defends the next ball before picking up a single to end the over. 5 runs off the over. RR need 96 runs from 54 balls to win.
RR 80/4 after 11 overs
Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He starts with a brilliant delivery which goes past Smith and Dhoni has the bails off in a flash. They check for the stumping but Smith had his foot planted firmly inside. The 2nd ball is a googly which Smith defends. Smith works the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Tripathi knocks the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Smith takes the same route as they rotate strike. CAUGHT! Tahir strikes with his last delivery as Tripathi gets a leading edge back to the bowler. Brilliant over from Tahir giving away just 3 runs while picking up an important wicket.
RR 75/4 after 10 overs
Mitchell Santner comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is angling into the pads which Smith taps to long-on for a single. Tripathi reaches out and whips the 2nd ball towards cover for 2 runs. He then gets to the pitch of the next ball and lofts it with an inside-out shot for a FOUR. Tripathi then rotates strike with a single off the 4th delivery. Smith pushes the 5th ball towards cover point for a run. Santner ends the over with a dot ball. 9 runs off the over.
RR 72/3 after 9 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He offers flight outside off on the 1st ball but Smith pushes it to cover for a single. The next ball is tossed up to Tripathi who whips it through extra cover for a FOUR. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next two balls. Jadeja sends down a dot ball on the 5th delivery but Tripathi works the last ball to deep backward point for 2 runs. Good over from Jadeja as he sticks to just stump to stump bowling. 9 runs off the over.
RR 63/3 after 8 overs