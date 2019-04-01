CSK vs RR IPL 2019 Highlights: Dhoni, Bravo shine as Chennai maintain unbeaten start

Bravo to bowl the final over with just 12 runs to defend. CAUGHT! He strikes with the very first ball as Stokes doesn’t manage to get under the ball and Raina isn’t making any mistakes in the field today. Shreyas Gopal walks out to bat. Bravo sends down a slow bouncer to Gopal who looks to ramp it but misses. The next ball is short again and Gopal misses as it comes off the shoulder down to third man for a leg bye. 11 off 3 required now. Bravo sends down a wide yorker and Archer reaches out but mistimes the shot to cover for just a single. He seems to have broken his bat on that shot and asks for a replacement. CAUGHT! Gopal has a big swing at the 5th delivery but only gets a top-edge down to third man where Tahir makes no mistake. Jaydev Unadkat walks out to bat. Archer slaps the last ball to cover for a single. CSK win by 8 runs.

RR 167/8 after 20 overs