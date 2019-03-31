Mar 31, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CSK vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Dhoni, Raina rebuild after losing 3 quick wickets
Catch all the live updates from match 12 of IPL 2019 between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c Buttler b D Kulkarni 8(3)
WICKET! Watson c Jofra Archer b Stokes 13(13)
WICKET! Rayudu c Buttler b Jofra Archer 1(8)
Playing XI
Toss
Gopal into his 3rd over. He starts with a good length delivery just outside off and Raina gets under it launching the ball high over cow corner for a SIX. Raina then drills the next ball to long-on for a single. Dhoni rotates strike with a single on the next ball. Raina flicks the 4th ball through midwicket for a run. Dhoni paddles the 5th delivery down to fine leg for a single. Raina ends the over with another single. 11 runs come off it.
CSK 66/3 after 11 overs
Gowtham pitches the 1st ball wide outside off and Raina times the inside-out shot beautifully sending it over the covers for a FOUR. He then defends the next ball before driving the 3rd delivery down to deep extra-cover for 2 runs. The 4th ball is wide down leg. Raina plays for the turn on the 4th delivery but only gets an inside edge to the leg-side for a single. Gowtham fires the 5th ball into the block hole but Dhoni drills it to long-on for a single. Raina ends the over with a single down to long-off. 10 runs off the over.
CSK 55/3 after 10 overs
Gopal continues. He stars with a googly outside off which Raina works to the man at point. Raina dances out and drills the 2nd ball to long-off for a single. The next ball is a tad short but Dhoni only manages to push it to long-on for a single. Gopal offers width on the 4th delivery and Raina times the cut beautifully sending the ball through the gap at cover for a FOUR. He then defends the next delivery before picking up a single to end the over. 7 runs come off it.
CSK 45/3 after 9 overs
Krishnappa Gowtham comes back into the attack. Dhoni stays on the back foot and helps the 1st ball to square leg for a single. Raina misses with the flick on the next ball as it comes off the pads for a leg bye. Gowtham tosses up the 3rd ball to Dhoni who drills it to long-off for a single. Raina just defends the next two balls before picking up a single off the last ball. Just 4 runs off the over.
CSK 38/3 after 8 overs
Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack. Dhoni clips the 1st ball to fine leg for 2 runs. He then gets in position early and paddles the 2nd ball really fine again for 2 more. Gopal corrects his length forcing Dhoni to defend the 3rd delivery. Dhoni doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls either but punches the last delivery to long-on for a single. 5 runs off the over.
CSK 34/3 after 7 overs
Jofra Archer comes back into the attack. Raina only manages to glance the 1st ball to the man in the leg-side. He stabs at the next ball but misses by a margin as the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Raina tucks the 3rd ball to square leg for a single. ALMOST! Dhoni looks to defend the 4th ball but only gets an inside edge and the ball rolls onto the stumps but doesn’t knock off the bails. Dhoni then tucks the 5th ball to square leg for a run. Archer ends the over with a fiery bouncer which Raina lets pass to the keeper. 2 runs off the over.
CSK 29/3 after 6 overs
Kulkarni will continue to bowl. Raina is on strike. No runs off first two balls. FOUR. Bouncer from Kulkarni and the ball goes off Raina’s gloves to fine leg for a boundary. Raina gets a single off the next ball. Jadhav is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball which shapes away. Kedar gets a thick edge and Buttler makes no mistake in completing an easy catch. Skipper MS Dhoni is the new batsman. He lets go the last ball for the keeper. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 27/3 after 5 overs
Bowling change. Ben Stokes will bowl. Watson on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Short ball and Watson lifts the ball over mid-wicket for the first maximum of the match. Swing and a miss. Third ball is short and wide which Watson looks to cut but misses. CAUGHT! Short ball which Watson looks to cut but edges the ball to Jofra Archer standing at deep slip area. Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman. FOUR. Short ball and Jadhav hooks the ball to square leg for a boundary. FOUR. Another short ball and Jadhav hooks the ball over field on leg side for second boundary. A wicket and 14 runs off the over.
CSK 22/2 after 4 overs
Kulkarni will continue to bowl. Watson is on strike. Appeal for caught behind on first ball as Watson chases a ball down leg. Umpire gives that as out. Watson reviews and the review shows that the ball kissed the thigh pad and no edge off the bat. Watson defends the next ball. FOUR. Watson gets the first boundary off the match. Watson punches the next ball through off side and gets two runs. Watson plays the fifth ball to point and gets a single. Suresh Raina is the new batsman. He plays the ball to extra cover but can’t pierce the field. 7 runs off the over.
CSK 8/1 after 3 overs
Jofra Archer will bowl from the other end. Rayudu is on strike. The batsman lets go the first ball to the keeper. Rayudu plays the second ball to cover but doesn’t get a run. Rayudu drives the third ball again to cover but there is enough protection to stop runs. Fourth ball is again a dot. Rayudu hoicks the fifth ball to mid-on but the ball rolls to fielder. That is five dot balls in this over. CAUGHT! Short ball which Rayudu looks to work to third-man but gets a faint edge. Buttler takes an easy catch.
CSK 1/1 after 2 overs
Dhawal Kulkarni to Ambati Rayudu. The batsman is happy to defend the first ball. Rayudu plays the second ball down to third man and CSK innings is under way. Shane Watson is now on strike. Watson plays the fourth ball to the bowler. Swing and a miss. Watson looks to cut but misses the ball. Watson punches the last ball to the fielder at cover but doesn’t get a run. Juts a single off the over.
CSK 1/0 after first over
Rayudu is marking his gurad. He will open the batting. For RR Dhawal Kulkarni will bowl the first over.
The two umpires walk out on the field. RR ppayers are in a huddle. CSK openers Shane watson and Ambati Rayudu follow the RR players. CSK players are welcomed by a huge roar from the sea of yellow crowd.
Live action begins in few minutes.
MS Dhoni: By 8 O'Clock the dew already starts coming down, although it will keep getting heavier. I am not saying it will not make a difference, but it does even out a bit. Just the one change, Mitchell Santner comes in place of Harbhajan Singh.
Ajinkya Rahane: We'll bowl first. Not sure about the wicket but I think dew might come in later. Chennai is a very strong batting line up and we'll look to bowl well up front to them. We are playing with the same XI
Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni
Toss: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl
The Royals would want to make amends against Super Kings. But defeating CSK at Chidambaram Stadium in no easy task, and a royal rumble is surely on the cards.
RR's defeat against SRH was disappointing as they failed to defend a strong total after fifty from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (70 off 49 balls) and century- first of the season- from Sanju Samson (102 off 55) powered them to 198/2. That SRH chased the total down with an over to spare speaks a lot about their bowling troubles. Their batting isn't in good shape either. Chasing 184 against Punjab, the Royals were marching towards victory with the score reading a healthy 148/3. A staggering middle-order collapse followed which saw Royals lose next 6 wickets for 16 runs.
With bowlers coming to party, CSK's batting have chased the totals of 70 against RCB, and 147 against DC, with relative ease. A CSK batsman is yet to score a fifty this campaign.
