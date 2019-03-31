CSK vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Dhoni, Raina rebuild after losing 3 quick wickets

Dhawal Kulkarni to Ambati Rayudu. The batsman is happy to defend the first ball. Rayudu plays the second ball down to third man and CSK innings is under way. Shane Watson is now on strike. Watson plays the fourth ball to the bowler. Swing and a miss. Watson looks to cut but misses the ball. Watson punches the last ball to the fielder at cover but doesn’t get a run. Juts a single off the over.

CSK 1/0 after first over