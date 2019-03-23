CSK vs RCB IPL 2019 match report: Chennai get off to a winning start as Kohli and co. fire blanks

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ensured their title defence got off to a winning start with a dominant seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 23. Playing in front of their home crowd, Dhoni and co. dominated proceedings with both bat and ball as they bundled out Bangalore for just 70 runs before chasing down the total with 14 balls to spare.

Chennai’s run chase got off to an inauspicious start losing Shane Watson for a duck in the 3rd over. However, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina then stitched together a 32-run partnership to steady the innings. Raina who also became the first batsmen to cross 5000 runs in the IPL was dismissed on 19 while going for a big shot against Moeen Ali. Rayudu scored 28 off 42 balls but couldn’t take his team across the finish line as he was chopped a Mohammed Siraj delivery back onto his stumps. Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav then sealed a comfortable win with an unbeaten 12-run partnership.

Earlier in the game, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chennai started brilliantly reducing Bangalore to 39/4 after 8 overs thanks to a great opening spell by Man of the Match Harbhajan Singh who finished with 3/20. The RCB batsmen fell to poor shot selection on a track which offered great purchase for the spinners. Parthiv Patel was the only RCB batsman to record a double digit score as the spinners wreaked havoc. Tahir and Harbhajan finished with 3 wickets apiece and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a couple with Dwayne Bravo wrapping up the innings by getting Parthiv caught out on his very first delivery.

Turning point

Dhoni’s team selection and Harbhajan Singh’s early spell were the definite turning points of the game. Harbhajan sent back Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers while giving away just 20 runs in his 4 overs. Even Shimron Hetmyer was run out on the last ball of Bhaji’s spell leaving RCB reeling at 39/4 after 8 overs.

Best Dismissal

Jadeja’s brilliant catch to dismiss de Villiers was a delight to the eyes. de Villiers who was dropped by Imran Tahir on the previous delivery once again went for the slog sweep but this time Jadeja came charging in from deep midwicket and put in a full length dive to take a superb catch.

Batsman of the Match

Despite his teammates failing to cope with a spin-friendly track at the Chepauk, Parthiv Patel showed great composure at the crease finishing with 29 off 35 balls. He resisted the temptation to go for the big shots opting instead to work the ball along the ground picking up 1’s and 2’s while hitting just 2 boundaries. His knock was significant as none of the other RCB batsmen finished with double-digit scores.

Bowler of the Match

While Harbhajan’s early burst put CSK firmly in the driver’s seat, Tahir’s spell broke the back of the RCB batting. Tahir was absolutely dominant during his spell as he got the ball to turn sharply keeping batsmen guessing with his variations. He finished with figures of 4-1-9-3 with a wicket-maiden in the 14th over when he scalped Yuzvendra Chahal.

What’s next

Chennai travel to the capital for their next game on March 26 as they take on the Delhi Capitals. Bangalore have a longer break as their next outing is against the Mumbai Indians at home on March 28.

