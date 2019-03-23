Mar 23, 2019 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CSK vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Chahal castles Watson early in a small chase
Catch all the live updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Watson b Chahal 0(10)
WICKET! Parthiv c Kedar b Bravo 29 (35)
WICKET! Umesh b Jadeja 1 (10)
WICKET! Chahal c Harbhajan b Tahir 4 (12)
WICKET! Saini c Watson b Tahir 2 (3)
WICKET! de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Jadeja 4 (6)
WICKET! Dube c Watson b Tahir 2 (5)
WICKET! Hetmyer run out (Raina/Dhoni) 0 (2)
WICKET! de Villiers c Jadeja b Harbhajan 9 (10)
WICKET! Moeen c & b Harbhajan 9 (8)
WICKET! Kohli c Jadeja b Harbhajan 6 (12)
Betting odds
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
More spin as Moeen Ali will bowl. Rayudu is on strike. Ali gets good turn on first five deliveries and Rayudu is not able to score any runs off them. DROPPED! Rayudu sweeps the ball and the ball goes high in the air towards fine-leg and a diving Umesh Yadav drops a difficult chance. Batsman gets a single. Just one run off the over.
CSK 11/1 after 4 overs
Chahal to Watson. BOWLED! Watson looks for a slog sweep over mid-wicket but miss-reads the turn on the ball and the ball hits the off-stump. Suresh Raina is the new batsman. Second ball is a dot. Raina works the third ball round the corner and takes a single. Rayudu is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. Rayudu plays the fifth ball in front of mid-off and a miss-field gifts a single. Raina on strike for the last ball. Last ball is a dot. Great over from Chahal as he picks a wicket and concedes just 2 runs.
CSK 10/1 after 3 overs
WICKET! Watson b Chahal 0(10)
Watson looks for a slog sweep over mid-wicket but miss-reads the turn on the ball and the ball hits the off-stump.
Navdeep Saini will bowl from the other end. Ambati Rayudu is on strike. Rayudu goes on the back foot and defends the first ball. Rayudu works the second ball down to third man and gets the first run of the chase. Watson is on strike. Bouncer from Saini to Watson and the ball hits the batsman’s helmet the ball goes in the air and Saini takes the catch. There is a hint of appeal but nothing more. Fourth ball is again a dot ball. Fifth ball hits Watson on the hip and rolls in front of the wickets as the two batsman take a single. Umpire signals that as leg bye. SIX. Short ball and Rayudu comes down the ground and clobbers the ball over long-on for a six. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 8/0 after 2 overs
Chahal to Watson. The batsman plays the first ball to cover but the balls roll to the fielder. Watson goes on the back foot and defends the second ball. Third ball turns sharply and Watson gets an outside edge but is safe. No runs off next two deliveries as well as Chahal gets sharp turn. Last ball is again a dot ball. Chahal starts off with a maiden over.
CSK 0/0 after first over
Yuzvendra Chahal will open the bowling for RCB. On strike is Shane Watson.
CSK openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson walk out to bat. CSK would want these two players to chase the total down.
RCB players are out and in a huddle. Kohli giving final instructions.
CSK's chase begins shortly. This should be walk in the park for CSK unless CSK collapses even more dramatically than RCB.
RCB are staring at a big defeat unless they can pull off something special with the ball. Stay tuned as the second innings gets underway soon.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack. CAUGHT! Bravo gets a wicket off his very first delivery and breaks off into a little jig. Parthiv goes for the pull but ends up finding Kedar at backward square leg. Bangalore have to pull off something special to come away with a win here.
RCB 70/10 after 17.1 overs
WICKET! Parthiv c Kedar b Bravo 29 (35)
Parthiv is a bit early into his pull shot and sends the ball straight towards Kedar at backward square leg.
Jadeja into his final over now. Parthiv misses with the sweep on the 1st delivery as it comes off the pad and they steal a leg bye. Umesh struggles to take runs off the next 3 deliveries. BOWLED! Brilliant from Jadeja as he gets the ball to spin just a little bit enough to beat the edge and flatten the stumps. Mohammed Siraj walks out to bat. CSK have 2 slips in place for the final delivery which spins past the outside edge. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over.
RCB 70/9 after 17 overs
WICKET! Umesh b Jadeja 1 (10)
Umesh presses forward to defend but the ball doesn't spin much as it beats the edge to crash into the stumps.
Tahir into his final over. Parthiv works the 1st delivery to backward square leg for a single. Umesh fails to put bat to ball as the next two deliveries travel past the outside edge. Umesh gets an inside edge to backward square leg on the 4th ball for a single. Parthiv pushes the 5th ball towards the man at cover and then ends the over with a single. Just 3 runs come off it. Tahir ends with figures of 4-1-9-3.
RCB 69/8 after 16 overs
Jadeja into his 3rd over. Parthiv backs away and guides the 1st ball past short third man for a FOUR. There is a big appeal from Jadeja as the 2nd delivery raps Parthiv on the pads but the umpire isn’t interested. Dhoni goes for the review but smiles at Jadeja saying he doesn’t think it’s out. It’s close but the ball is just missing the top of the stumps as Chennai lose their review. Parthiv gets an inside edge to backward square leg for 2 runs. He then looks to steer the 4th delivery late but misses. Parthiv works the 5th delivery through midwicket for a single. Jadeja ends the over with a dot ball.
RCB 66/8 after 15 overs
Tahir continues. Chahal defends the first two deliveries comfortably. He charges forward on the 3rd delivery but is beaten by the flight as he gets a thick outside edge which lands just short of the man at backward point. CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust as Chahal goes for the pull shot but doesn’t get enough on it. Umesh Yadav walks out to bat. The 5th delivery lands around off and turns sharply going past the outside edge. Umesh defends the last ball back to the bowler. A wicket-maiden for Tahir in a T20 game.
RCB 59/8 after 14 overs
WICKET! Chahal c Harbhajan b Tahir 4 (12)
Chahal goes for the pull shot but doesn't get enough on it as Harbhajan takes an easy catch at deep midwicket.
Jadeja continues. CSK have a leg gully in place for the over. Parthiv is beaten by the spin as he shuffles across on the 1st delivery. He then whips the next ball to backward square leg for a single. Chahal doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next 3 balls he faces. The last ball is sliding down leg and Chahal goes for the slog sweep but doesn’t connect cleanly sending the ball high towards deep midwicket. Luckily for him it lands safely as they pick up 3 runs. 4 off the over.
RCB 59/7 after 13 overs
CAUGHT! Brilliant use of the review from Dhoni as Saini presses forward but misses the 1st delivery which carries to Watson after coming off the pad. They check for both LBW and caught behind and Ultraedge reveals a faint edge which means Saini has to go. Yuzvendra Chahal walks out to bat much earlier than he would’ve anticipated. He defends the first two deliveries before tucking the 4th ball to backward square leg for a single. Parthiv works the 5th delivery to long-off for a run. Chahal defends the last ball back to the bowler. Just 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
RCB 55/7 after 12 overs
WICKET! Saini c Watson b Tahir 2 (3)
Dhoni goes for the review as Saini misses the googly and the ball travels off the pad to Watson who takes the catch at slip. Ultraedge reveals a faint edge and Saini has to walk back.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Parthiv tucks the 1st ball to short fine leg for a single. Grandhomme pokes at the next ball but misses as it whizzes past the outside edge. CAUGHT! Jadeja gets the next ball to turn sharply and it takes a faint edge as Dhoni takes a good catch. Bangalore in deep trouble. Navdeep Saini is the new man in. He gets a leading edge towards cover on the 4th delivery for a single. Parthiv works the 5th ball to backwards square leg for a run. Saini gets an outside edge on the last delivery sending it to deep backward point for a single. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
RCB 53/6 after 11 overs
WICKET! de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Jadeja 4 (6)
Grandhonme looks to defend but the ball spins sharply taking a faint edge as Dhoni completes a good catch behind the wickets.
Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He starts with a flat delivery outside off which Dube pushes towards cover. CAUGHT! Bangalore in deep trouble here as they lose yet another batsman. Dube is furious with himself as he gets out to a nothing shot. Colin de Grandhomme walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to take any runs off the first two balls he faces. The 5th delivery is onto the stumps and Grandhomme launches it into the gap at long-on for a FOUR. Tahir ends the over with a single. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
RCB 49/5 after 10 overs