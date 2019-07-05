CSK vs MI IPL 2018 Match 27 preview, prediction, Dream 11: Table-toppers Chennai take on bottom-placed Mumbai

Table leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on bottom placed Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Two time champions Chennai earlier faced defending champions Mumbai in the opening game of this season’s IPL where CSK riding on the back of an explosive innings by Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) were able to steal a one wicket victory with just one ball to spare.

The CSK men will be in high spirits after successfully chasing down a 205 run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous outing. Current Orange Cap holder Ambati Rayudu got his team off to a good start in that game with 82 off 53 balls but it was captain cool Dhoni (70*) who sealed the win with a six.

Things will be downcast in the Mumbai camp however after a run of just one win in six games has left them languishing at the very bottom of the table. MI seemed to be cruising to victory in their previous game after bowling out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for just 118 in what was then the lowest total in the current IPL season. SRH however put on a stunning bowling performance to bowl out the defending champions for just 87 runs.

CSK vs MI IPL 2018 Match Details

CSK vs MI IPL 2018 Match Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD

Head to Head: Going into the game this statistic is really close as Mumbai have 12 wins and CSK 11 from the previous 23 times that the two teams have faced each other. CSK will be looking to even out that stat this time around.

Team news

Chennai are on a three match winning streak and the whole team have been performing well as a unit. While CSK are expected to remain unchanged for this game, yet the places of Harbhajan Singh and Sam Billings look uncertain as both haven’t been able to provide significant contributions to the team.

Mumbai have been unchanged for the past three games but consecutive defeats in their last two outings might force the team management to tinker around a little. However, they have so far preferred to back their players hoping they find some form and also some much needed luck soon.

CSK vs MI IPL 2018 Prediction: Who will win?

CSK will be outright favourites to emerge winners from this game as their team have displayed great depth and balance throughout the current tournament. They will however be wary of a Mumbai team who know this is a must win fixture if they harbour any hopes of making it to the play off positions.

Stadium Pitch Report: In the last game at this venue a good batting wicket was on offer as CSK went on to post a total of 204. However, the track begins to offer some good turn to the spinners as the game unfolds.

Moneycontrol Dream 11: M Dhoni (wk), A Rayudu, S Yadav, R Sharma, S Watson, D Bravo, K Pandya, R Jadeja, D Chahar, S Thakur and M Markande

Players to watch out:

Ambati Rayudu (CSK) – Rayudu who opened the batting for CSK in their last game has been in sensational form scoring a 79 against SRH and 82 against RCB in his last two games taking him to the top of the run scoring charts as well. His form has provided a perfect base for big hitters like Dhoni and Bravo to step in later and post big totals on the board.

Mayank Markande (MI) – Young Markande has been a find for Mumbai this season as he has picked up ten wickets from just six games. He even picked up two wickets in his previous outing against SRH giving away just 15 runs at an economy of 5.00. MI will be hoping he continues in his rich vein of form to keep the explosive CSK batting unit at bay.

IPL points table: CSK currently find themselves at the very top of the points table with ten points from their six game. They are tied on points with Punjab and Hyderabad but ahead due to a superior net run rate. Mumbai are currently bottom with just two points after only one win this season.