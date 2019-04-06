CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match report: CSK stifle Punjab in a tricky chase to emerge victorious

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bounced back to winning ways by thrashing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at MA Chidambram stadium in Chennai.

Chasing 160, Punjab's innings began on a wrong note. CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh dismissed dangerous Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in just the 2nd over of Punjab's innings. Gayle edged an away going delivery from Harbhajan to Dhoni while Agarwal looking for a big shot was caught by du Plessis at long-on. KXIP were reduced to 7/2. With Gayle and Agarwal back in the hut early, KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan went about steering the Punjab's chase. Khan completed his fifty off 42 balls in the 15th over of the chase. Rahul followed the suit in by notching up his fifty in the next over. After 16 overs Punjab were sitting pretty at 110/2. At the start of the 17th over Punjab needed another 46 runs to win. To get things done in a hurry Rahul tried to play a big shot against Scott Kuggeleijn in the 17th over thus giving a straight forward catch to Jadeja standing at long-on. Rahul made 55 of 47 balls. Punjab needed 39 runs in 12 balls and Dhoni gave the responsibility of bowling the crucial penultimate over to Deepak Chahar. The over started on a wrong note for CSK as Chahar conceded two No-Balls off first two deliveries. Sarfaraz scored 6 runs off them. Chahar however made mends and conceding five singles off five balls before knocking off David Miller's stumps off the last ball. The equation came down to 26 runs needed off last over. Punjab managed only 4 runs off the last 6 balls thus enabling Chennai to a win.

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first. CSK made three changes, handing Scott Kuggeleijn his IPL debut besides bringing in Harbhajan Singh and Faf du Plessis in place of injured Dwyane Bravo, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur. Kings XI Punjab brought back Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye in place of Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb ur Rahman

With du Plesis in playing XI, Dhoni demoted a struggling Ambati Rayudu down the order and CSK had new opening combination of du Plesis and Shane Waston. The new opening pair put up an opening stand of 56 runs in first 8 overs. Watson was the first batsman to head back to the dugout as he was dismissed by R Ashwin in the 8th over. Watson trying for a slog sweep was caught by Sam Curran at cow corner. Watson made a steady 26 off 24 balls.

Suresh Raina then put up a 44-run partnership along with du Plessis. The South African completed his fifty in the 13th over as he launched Murgan Ashwin for a huge six. The two batsmen were looking good unlit a brilliant over from R Ashwin saw them getting out off successive deliveries. The KXIP captain first dismissed du Plessis, getting the South African caught by David Miller at long on and then on the very next delivery clean bowled Raina. du Plessis made 54 off 38 balls while Raina scored 17 off 20. CSK were 100/3 when Raina was dismissed.

With only 100 runs scored in first 14 overs, Dhoni along with Rayudu put up a rescue act. While Dhoni hit an unbeaten 37 off 23 balls, Rayudu was not-out on 21 off 15 balls. Dhoni-Rayudu combo plundered 50 runs off last four overs to prompt CSK to 160/3 in 20 overs.

Batsman of the match

Although it came in a losing cause, KXIP's Sarfaraz Khan dished out the batting performance of the match. He scored a fighting 67 off 59 balls to stretch the match all the way down to the last over but could not apply the finishing touch.

Bowler of the match

R Ashwin bowled a brilliant spell of 3/23 reducing CSK to 100/3. However, like his teammate Sarfaraz, his efforts too went in vain.

Best Dismissal of the match

Ahswin bowled a peach of a delivery as he dished out a slower ball through the air and beat Suresh Raina for lack of pace. Raina played against the spin and was castled.

What's next for the two teams

Kings XI Punjab fly back home where they take Sunriseres Hyderabad on April 8. Chennai Super Kings stay put in Chennai and they next meet Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.

