CSK vs KXIP IPL 2018 Match Report: Chennai ruin Punjab’s party

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ensured a second place finish on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday. The win ensures Chennai will have two opportunities to make it to the final as they take on Hyderabad in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Chasing 153, MS Dhoni used some unconventional tactics to pull off a victory on a beautiful bowling surface. After Mohit Sharma dismissed Ambati Rayudu in just the second over, Ankit Rajpoot produced two top class deliveries scalping both Faf du Plessis and Sam Billings off consecutive balls, leaving CSK reeling at 3/27 after five overs. Dhoni then sent in Harbhajan Singh (19) followed by Deepak Chahar (39) to unsettle the KXIP bowlers. The plan worked like a charm as by the time the CSK skipper walked in to bat the score read 5/114. He then partnered Raina who powered his way to 61* off 48 balls, before the skipper sealed the win with a six off the first ball of the final over.

Find the full match scorecard here.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl. ‘Man of the Match’ Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar combined brilliantly to reduce KXIP to 3/16 in just four overs. Manoj Tiwary and David Miller then put up a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket before Ravindra Jadeja sent back Tiwary (35) and Dwayne Bravo bowled out Miller (24) in the 11th and 12th overs respectively. Karun Nair (54) was the lone fighter for Punjab as all he could do was watch while Ngidi continued to wreak havoc sending back both Ravichandran Ashwin and Andrew Tye for ducks in the 17th over. CSK finally bowled out Punjab for 153 runs after 19.4 overs.

Catch all the highlights from the game here.

Turning point

A brilliant first four overs, bowled by Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar was the definite turning point of the game. KXIP walked into the game knowing they need a big total to stand a chance to make it to the playoffs. However, Ngidi got Chris Gayle caught behind and dismissed KL Rahul with an absolute peach of a delivery while Chahar sent back Aaron Finch reducing Punjab to 3/16. The loss of their top three batsmen within the first four overs completely took the stuffing out of a demoralized KXIP.

Best Dismissal

The best dismissal was a Lungi Ngidi delivery to castle the in-form KL Rahul in the fourth over. After beating Rahul with an out swinging delivery Ngidi then fired in a good length ball pitched just outside off. Rahul raised his bat to let the ball pass through to the keeper anticipating another out-swinger. However, it was the in-swinger this time and the ball crashed into the top of the off stump, sending back the KXIP top scorer for just 7 runs.

Batsman of the Match

Suresh Raina who put up a display of sheer talent to post an unbeaten 61 off 48 balls on a tough track to bat on, is our choice for ‘Batsman of the Match’. He exhibited some controlled aggression hitting just four boundaries and two sixes and scoring at a strike rate of 127.08 as he stayed on until the end to guide his team home.

Bowler of the Match

When a bowler ends a T20 match with figures of 4/10 after four overs, there isn’t much thought required in picking out the ‘Bowler of the Match’. Ngidi put in a ‘Man of the Match’ performance ending with an economy rate of 2.50, while accounting for both the KXIP openers, in what was the most economical spell of this seasons IPL. He terrorized the batsmen all through the night and was virtually unplayable as he managed to get the ball to swing both ways.

Captain’s views

MS Dhoni (CSK captain): If you see the batting line-up, the ball was definitely swinging a bit especially Mohit, Ankit and the other two fast bowlers. So from a captain's perspective you want to take as many wickets as possible in the first few overs when it's swinging like this. So Bhajji or Chahar going in just creates a bit of chaos. The bowler's all of a sudden start to bowl bouncers or yorkers or short of a length and lose their line and length to a certain extent. Hopefully we won't need them to do it again but if needed in the eliminator then can come in handy.

Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP captain): A few tough days at the office now. We didn't bat very well. We started off poorly losing three wickets in the power-play. From there it was always going to be catch up. Karun batted beautifully to get us to a score. But I always thought that it was 20/30 runs less than par. We put down a catch and that's been the story throughout the IPL. It’s never really come together in the latter half. We've had a horrible May. We had a decent April.

What’s next?

CSK now head to Mumbai where they will take on table toppers Hyderabad in the first qualifier for the finals on Tuesday.

Points table