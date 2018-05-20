CSK vs KXIP IPL 2018 Match 56 preview: Punjab face uphill task against Chennai in their quest for playoffs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the final league fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. While Chennai have already made their way into the playoffs, Punjab need a win, either by a big margin or accompanied with Mumbai losing against Delhi in the earlier game today to ensure their qualification to the playoff stage. The last time these two teams faced each other Punjab posted 197 for CSK to chase, Dhoni (79) led a spirited fightback but CSK ultimately fell short of 4 runs.

Punjab enter this game on the back of a dismal 4-match winless streak. Their latest defeat coming at the hands of a resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) side. Mumbai posted 186/8 in their quota of 20 overs as their middle order did well to recover from 79/4 after just 10 overs. Apart from KL Rahul (94) and Aaron Finch (46) none of the other KXIP men could contribute significantly to the chase as Punjab ultimately fell short of 3 runs.

Chennai who have already booked their place in the playoffs come into this game on the back of a comprehensive defeat to the Delhi Daredevils (DD). Chennai who opted to field first couldn’t beak a late 65-run partnership between Vijay Shankar (36*) and Harshal Patel (36*) which took Delhi to 162/5 after 20 overs. The CSK run chase never really kicked off with Ambati Rayudu (50) being the only batsman to contribute significantly as DD beat CSK by 34 runs.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pmVenue – Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) International Stadium, Pune.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD

Head to head – Chennai hold a slight edge over Punjab having won 10 out of the 18 matches played between these two teams.

Dhoni isn’t a big fan of tinkering with the team’s combination, however the defeat to Delhi might force him to make a few changes. Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings haven’t been having the best of times on the field and could be replaced for the game tonight.

Punjab don’t look like the same side without the services of their Afgani mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman who missed their previous games due to an injury. If he is deemed fit to participate then Marcus Stoinis will be expected to make way for him in the playing 11.

Chennai will be looking to lock down a top-two finish in order to have two bites at making it to the finals. Punjab are on a 4-match winless streak and Chennai will be expected to add to that tally tonight.

Betting odds: According to oddscheker.com the odds are placed at 3/4 for CSK and 16/13 for KXIP.

MCA Stadium Pitch Report: The MCA stadium in Pune has always had a good batting pitch on offer and with the likes of Dhoni, Watson, Rahul, Gayle etc. taking the field this evening we should be in for a high scoring encounter.

MC Dream XI: MS Dhoni (wk), KL Rahul, C Gayle, A Rayudu, S Raina, R Jadeja, S Watson, R Ashwin, D Bravo, A Tye and D Chahar.

Andrew Tye (KXIP) – The Australian tops the wicket-takers charts with 24 wickets from 13 games. He is mostly used at the death overs by Ashwin to contain teams towards the end of the innings. It will be interesting to watch him match up against Dhoni at the death.

Ambati Rayudu (CSK) – The 32-year old has been in the form of his life ever since he has been promoted to open the batting for CSK. He has 585 runs from 13 matches and averages 48.75 this season. He often gets CSK off to a quick start at the top with his fearless batting and will be key to getting them off to another flying start tonight.

Chennai are currently second on the table with their place in the playoffs assured. Punjab on the other hand are second from bottom in seventh position on the table.