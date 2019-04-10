CSK vs KKR Highlights: du Plessis' unbeaten 43 and Chahar's 3/20 helps Chennai to victory

Dinesh Karthik KKR captain: Definitely not enough runs on the board. These are tricky games and you don't know how many runs to set with the dew and everything, but when the game finishes you feel you should gave got 20 more runs, so it's always a catch-22 situation. When you lose four wickets in the powerplay, you are always behind the eight-ball. Then you have to consolidate and probably hope to go well towards the end, but we couldn't do that. But credit to Russell, he showed a lot of maturity and I am pleased with the way he's shaping up. I was happy with the general attitude, I like the way we tried defending a small total, especially the spinners with the wet ball. I don't think it was a lack of concentration from our side with the bat. We have been on the road for three games, but have won two in five days and we shouldn't be too greedy. We've tried hard and as a captain I am okay with not coming up on top everyday. When we return, we need to regroup. Two good teams playing and it should be a good match against Delhi next. (Message to the team) Enjoy, forget today, next game is a new game, a new day.