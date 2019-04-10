CSK vs KKR Highlights: du Plessis' unbeaten 43 and Chahar's 3/20 helps Chennai to victory

Live now
Apr 10, 2019 12:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Player of the Match
PLAYING XI
TOSS
That conclueds the coverage of this match. Hope you enjoyed it. Join us tomorrow for the coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match. For now it is good night!
Deepak Chahar, Man of the Match: I think I knew we are going to play a lot of games at Chennai. So, I worked on my slower ball and yorkers. I spend a lot of time in the dressing room with MS while playing TT and I have got to learn a lot. With Bravo injured, I have got opportunity to bowl at the death.
For his bowling performace of 3/20 Deepak Chahar is the Player of the Match
MS Dhoni CSK captain: I have been here for a long time. The crowd loves CSK. It is a special connection and they have adopted me. Losing Bravo, it is slightly difficult for us to get the combination. I don't think we want to be playing on these tracks. It becomes too low scoring. The age is on their side. Bhajji has done well in whatever games he has played. I have fallen back on Tahir and he has done the job. He has confidence in me. He has got a very good flipper. He is someone who if you tell that this is the right pace to bowl on, he does it most of the times. I feel its important not to have the same plans for batters.
Dinesh Karthik KKR captain: Definitely not enough runs on the board. These are tricky games and you don't know how many runs to set with the dew and everything, but when the game finishes you feel you should gave got 20 more runs, so it's always a catch-22 situation. When you lose four wickets in the powerplay, you are always behind the eight-ball. Then you have to consolidate and probably hope to go well towards the end, but we couldn't do that. But credit to Russell, he showed a lot of maturity and I am pleased with the way he's shaping up. I was happy with the general attitude, I like the way we tried defending a small total, especially the spinners with the wet ball. I don't think it was a lack of concentration from our side with the bat. We have been on the road for three games, but have won two in five days and we shouldn't be too greedy. We've tried hard and as a captain I am okay with not coming up on top everyday. When we return, we need to regroup. Two good teams playing and it should be a good match against Delhi next. (Message to the team) Enjoy, forget today, next game is a new game, a new day.
CSK win the match by 7 wickets
Narine will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. du Plessis is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. FOUR BYES! Third ball spins away from the batsman and the keeper to go down to fine leg for 5 bye runs.
CSK 111/3 after 17.2 overs
Harry Gurney will bowl. Kedar Jadhav is on strike. No runs off first two balls. NO BALL. Gurney oversteps and umpire calls out No Ball. The batsman takes a single. du Plessis is on strike. Free Hit ball. FOUR! Full toss and du Plessis hits the ball over extra cover for a boundary. FOUR! Short ball down leg and du Plessis pulls the ball to fine leg for a boundary. du Plessis gets a single off the fifth ball. Jadhav flicks the last ball for a single. 12 runs off the over.
CSK 105/3 after 17 overs
Prasidh to du Plessis. The batman plays the first ball to off side for a single. Kedar Jadhav plays the second ball to deep mid for another single. du Plessis cuts the third ball past point for 2 runs. du Plessis plays the fourth ball past covers and gets 2 runs. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. du Plessis gets 2 more runs off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 93/3 after 16 overs
Piyush Chawla will bowl. Rayudu is on strike. DROPPED! Rayudu plays the first ball over cover and Prasidh Krihsna coming in from sweeper cover drops a difficult chance. The batsmen cross for 2 runs. Rayudu gets a single off the second ball. du Plessis plays the third ball to off side for a single. CAUGHT! Rayudu looks to get some momentum and tries a big shot but doesn’t time shot well. Nitish Rana at short cover takes an easy catch. Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman. FOUR! Fuller delivery and the batsman plays inside out shot over extra cover for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery. 8 runs and wicket off the over.
CSK 85/3 after 15 overs
Kuldeep will bowl. du Plessis is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. du Plessis pushes the second ball down to long off for a couple of runs. du Plessis gets a single off the third ball. Rayudu defends the fourth ball. Rayudu plays the next ball for a single. Kuldeep closes the over with a dot ball. 4 runs off the over.
CSK 77/2 after 14 overs
Chawla is back to bowl. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman works the first ball to leg side for a single. Rayudu plays the second ball to long off for a single. du Plessis nudges the third ball past cover for a single. Rayudu plays the fourth ball to short third for a single. du Plessis defends the fifth ball. The batsman works the last ball to mid wicket for a single. 5 singles off the over.
CSK 73/2 after 13 overs
Narine will bowl. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman pushes the first ball down to long on for a single. Rayudu plays the second ball to fine leg for a single. du Plessis plays the third ball through cover for a single. Rayudu knocks the fourth ball to leg side for a single. du Plessis plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover for a single. Narine bowls a dot ball to end the over. 5 singles off the over.
CSK 68/2 after 12 overs
Kuldeep will bowl. Rayudu is on strike. No runs off first three balls. Rayudu plays the fourth ball to long off and gets a single. du Plessis is on strike. FOUR! Pitched up delivery and du Plessis hits the ball across the line for a boundary to long on. A Single off the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
CSK 63/2 after 11 overs
Harry Gurney will bowl. du Plessis is on strike The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. He plays the second ball to the fielder at point. Rayudu works the third ball to square leg for a single. du Plessis plays the fourth ball past cover for a single. FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off and Rayudu smashes the ball through point for a boundary. Rayudu gets a single off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 57/2 after 10 overs
Kuldeep will bowl. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball through cover and gets a single. Rayudu plays the second ball down to long off for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery again. du Plessis plays the fifth ball down to long off for a single. Last ball is a dot delivery. 3 runs off the over.
CSK 49/2 after 9 overs
Piyush Chawla will bowl. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman plays the lap shot over the keeper’s head and gets 2 runs. Second ball is a dot delivery. du Plessis goes for a sweep shot on third ball but misses. Fourth ball is dot delivery again. du Plessis plays the fifth ball to square leg and gets a single. Rayudu defends the last ball. 3 runs off the over.
CSK 46/2 after 8 overs
Kuldeep will bowl. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. du Plessis plays the second ball to long off for a single. Rayudu is on strike. He works the third ball to leg side for a single. du Plessis plays the next ball to long off for a single. Next ball is a dot delivery. Rayudu defends the last ball. 3 runs off the over.
CSK 43/2 after 7 overs
Prasidh Krishna will continue. Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball jumps on the batsman and Rayudu is beaten. Rayudu leaves the third ball for the keeper. NO BALL. Krishna oversteps and umpire calls that as no ball. Free Hit ball coming up. FOUR! Short ball and Rayudu hammers the ball to mid wicket for a boundary. Rayudu defends the fifth ball. Prasidh closes the over with another dot ball. 5 runs off the over.
CSK 40/2 after 6 overs
Narine to du Plessis. The batsman works the first ball to fine leg and gets a single. Raina is on strike. He defends the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. Raina plays the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-on. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Narine strays down the leg side and bowls a wide ball. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Raina comes down the track to hit a big shot but doesn’t time his shot well. The ball balloons high in the air and Piyush Chawla takes a splendid catch running backwards. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 35/2 after 5 overs
Prasidh Krishna will continue. Raina is on strike. Raina plays the first ball to fine leg and gets 2 runs. Second ball is a dot delivery. Raina looks to play the third ball to leg side but doesn’t time his shot well. FOUR! Short ball and Raina makes room to clear cover for a boundary. Raina dabs the fifth ball to third man for a single. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 33/1 after 4 overs
Sunil Narine will bowl. Watson is on strike. FOUR! Back of the length delivery and Watson rocks back to hit the ball through off side for a boundary. CAUGHT! Short ball and Watson looks to clear square leg but gives a straight forward catch to Piyush Chawla. Suresh Raina is the new batsman. Next delivery is a dot ball. SIX! Fuller ball and Raina lifts the ball over the bowler’s head for a strait maximum. Raina plays the fifth ball to square leg for a single. du Plessis is on strike. He defends the last ball. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 25/1 after 3 overs
Prasidh Krishna will bowl from the other end. Faf du Plessis is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Third ball jumps up on the batsman and du Plessis is beaten. du Plessis works the next ball to third man and gets a single. Watson is on strike. Waston plays the fifth ball to point and is off for a single. du Plessis is on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. Just 2 runs off the over.
CSK 14/0 after 2 overs
Chawla to Watson. FOUR! Pitched up delivery and Watson creams the ball through extra cover for a boundary. Watson plays the second ball to mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery again. SIX! Short ball and Waston clears his front leg to hammer the ball over long on for a maximum. Last ball is a dot delivery. 12 runs off the over.
CSK 12/0 after first over
Piyush Chawla will open the bowling for KKR. For CSK it will be Shane Watson is on strike.