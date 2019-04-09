CSK vs KKR match in Chennai Live IPL: Chennai win the toss and opts to bowl; Both teams field unchanged XI

Live now
Apr 09, 2019
Live action begins in minutes.
This is how the toss went down at Chennai.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl
As we build up to the toss, check out which players have the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap at the moment.
Pitch Report
The surfaces in Chepauk have turned the most this season among all IPL venues. Looks quite dry with no moisture and the track doesn't look really hard. A typical pitch in Chepauk with spinners likely to enjoy the track. Can expect scores in the 150-160 range. Better to chase because dew will be a factor later on in the night,
This is how Russell has performed against CSK in his last two appearances against the men in Yellow.
It was a walk in the park for KKR against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For the first time this season, KKR did not rely on the batting exploits of Andre Russell as Chris Lynn (50 off 23 ) and Sunil Narine (47 of 25) helped their side beat RR by eight wickets. Such was the assault from the two batsmen that the target of 140 was chased down with 5.1 overs to spare.
CSK thumped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 22 runs at home. Batting first, the men in Yellow posted 160/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Faf du Plessis' maiden fifty this season. While KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan hit fifties, spells from Harbhajan Singh (2/17) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2/37) choked Punjab in the chase
The two teams are coming intto this contest with fantastic wins in their previous appearances.
Will Russell rain sixes at Chepauk tonight or will the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar stop Russell's rampage?
Also all eyes will be on KKR's all-rounder Andre Russell.
In last night's match between SRH and KXIP the battle was between two Indian bowler captains as R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar locked horns. Tonight it is all about two Indian wicket keeper skippers as MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik lead CSK and KKR respectively.
Tonight's contest between CSK and KKR is all about solidifying the position at the top of the table.
This is how the points table looks like after Kings XI Punjab's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last night.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP ) returned to winning ways as it defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets in a thrilling chase to move third in the points table.
CSK and KKR both have recorded 4 wins in their first five matches, but KKR are better placed than CSK only because of a superior NRR. While KKR’s NRR is +1.058, CSK’s is +0.159.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 23 of IPL 2019. Tonight it is clash of heavyweigts as No.1 placed Kolkata Knight Riders face No.2 placed Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. This promises to be a thrilling contest.