you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 09, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSK vs KKR match in Chennai Live IPL: Chennai win the toss and opts to bowl; Both teams field unchanged XI

Catch all the live action from match 23 of IPL 2019 between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

highlights

  • Apr 09, 07:45 PM (IST)

    Live action begins in minutes. 

  • Apr 09, 07:44 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:40 PM (IST)

    This is how the toss went down at Chennai. 

  • Apr 09, 07:38 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:34 PM (IST)

    PLAYING XI 

    Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna

    Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

  • Apr 09, 07:31 PM (IST)

    TOSS 

    Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl 

  • Apr 09, 07:27 PM (IST)

    As we build up to the toss, check out which players have the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap at the moment. 

  • Apr 09, 07:25 PM (IST)

    Pitch Report 

    The surfaces in Chepauk have turned the most this season among all IPL venues. Looks quite dry with no moisture and the track doesn't look really hard. A typical pitch in Chepauk with spinners likely to enjoy the track. Can expect scores in the 150-160 range. Better to chase because dew will be a factor later on in the night,

  • Apr 09, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Betting Odds (bet365)

    CSK: 10/11

    KKR: 10/11

    Other bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker.com

  • Apr 09, 07:21 PM (IST)

    This is how Russell has performed against CSK in his last two appearances against the men in Yellow. 

  • Apr 09, 07:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:18 PM (IST)

    It was a walk in the park for KKR against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For the first time this season, KKR did not rely on the batting exploits of Andre Russell as Chris Lynn (50 off 23 ) and Sunil Narine (47 of 25) helped their side beat RR by eight wickets. Such was the assault from the two batsmen that the target of 140 was chased down with 5.1 overs to spare.

  • Apr 09, 07:17 PM (IST)

    CSK thumped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 22 runs at home. Batting first, the men in Yellow posted 160/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Faf du Plessis' maiden fifty this season. While KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan hit fifties, spells from Harbhajan Singh (2/17) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2/37) choked Punjab in the chase

  • Apr 09, 07:17 PM (IST)

    The two teams are coming intto this contest with fantastic wins in their previous appearances.

  • Apr 09, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Will Russell rain sixes at Chepauk tonight or will the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar stop Russell's rampage?  

  • Apr 09, 07:14 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Also all eyes will be on KKR's all-rounder Andre Russell. 

  • Apr 09, 07:13 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:12 PM (IST)

    In last night's match between SRH and KXIP the battle was between two Indian bowler captains as R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar locked horns. Tonight it is all about two Indian wicket keeper skippers as MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik lead CSK and KKR respectively.  

  • Apr 09, 07:05 PM (IST)

    Tonight's contest between CSK and KKR is all about solidifying the position at the top of the table. 

  • Apr 09, 07:02 PM (IST)

    This is how the points table looks like after Kings XI Punjab's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last night. 

  • Apr 09, 07:01 PM (IST)

    CSK and KKR both have recorded 4 wins in their first five matches, but KKR are better placed than CSK only because of a superior NRR. While KKR’s NRR is +1.058, CSK’s is +0.159.

  • Apr 09, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 23 of IPL 2019. Tonight it is clash of heavyweigts as No.1 placed Kolkata Knight Riders face No.2 placed Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. This promises to be a thrilling contest. 

