CSK vs KKR match in Chennai Live IPL: Chennai win the toss and opts to bowl; Both teams field unchanged XI

It was a walk in the park for KKR against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For the first time this season, KKR did not rely on the batting exploits of Andre Russell as Chris Lynn (50 off 23 ) and Sunil Narine (47 of 25) helped their side beat RR by eight wickets. Such was the assault from the two batsmen that the target of 140 was chased down with 5.1 overs to spare.