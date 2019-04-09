CSK vs KKR match in Chennai Live IPL: Chennai lose Watson, Raina early in an easy chase

Live now
Apr 09, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Raina c Chawla b Narine 14(13)
WICKET! Watson c Chawla b Narine 17(9)
WICKET! Prasidh c Harbhajan b Jadeja 0(2)
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav run out (Rayudu/Harbhajan) 0(1)
WICKET! Chawla st Dhoni b Harbhajan 8(13)
WICKET! Shubman Gill st Dhoni b Tahir 9(12)
WICKET! Karthik c Harbhajan b Tahir 19(21)
WICKET! Uthappa c Kedar Jadhav b Chahar 11(9)
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Rayudu b Chahar 0(3)
WICKET! Narine c Chahar b Harbhajan 6(5)
WICKET! Chris Lynn lbw b Chahar 0(5)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Kuldeep will bowl. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. du Plessis plays the second ball to long off for a single. Rayudu is on strike. He works the third ball to leg side for a single. du Plessis plays the next ball to long off for a single. Next ball is a dot delivery. Rayudu defends the last ball. 3 runs off the over.
CSK 43/2 after 7 overs
Prasidh Krishna will continue. Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball jumps on the batsman and Rayudu is beaten. Rayudu leaves the third ball for the keeper. NO BALL. Krishna oversteps and umpire calls that as no ball. Free Hit ball coming up. FOUR! Short ball and Rayudu hammers the ball to mid wicket for a boundary. Rayudu defends the fifth ball. Prasidh closes the over with another dot ball. 5 runs off the over.
CSK 40/2 after 6 overs
Narine to du Plessis. The batsman works the first ball to fine leg and gets a single. Raina is on strike. He defends the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. Raina plays the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-on. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Narine strays down the leg side and bowls a wide ball. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Raina comes down the track to hit a big shot but doesn’t time his shot well. The ball balloons high in the air and Piyush Chawla takes a splendid catch running backwards. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 35/2 after 5 overs
WICKET! Raina c Chawla b Narine 14(13)
Slower ball and Raina comes down the track to hit a big shot but doesn’t time his shot well. The ball balloons high in the air and Piyush Chawla takes a splendid catch running backwards.
Prasidh Krishna will continue. Raina is on strike. Raina plays the first ball to fine leg and gets 2 runs. Second ball is a dot delivery. Raina looks to play the third ball to leg side but doesn’t time his shot well. FOUR! Short ball and Raina makes room to clear cover for a boundary. Raina dabs the fifth ball to third man for a single. du Plessis is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 33/1 after 4 overs
Sunil Narine will bowl. Watson is on strike. FOUR! Back of the length delivery and Watson rocks back to hit the ball through off side for a boundary. CAUGHT! Short ball and Watson looks to clear square leg but gives a straight forward catch to Piyush Chawla. Suresh Raina is the new batsman. Next delivery is a dot ball. SIX! Fuller ball and Raina lifts the ball over the bowler’s head for a strait maximum. Raina plays the fifth ball to square leg for a single. du Plessis is on strike. He defends the last ball. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 25/1 after 3 overs
WICKET! Watson c Chawla b Narine 17(9)
Short ball and Watson looks to clear square leg but gives a straight forward catch to Piyush Chawla.
Prasidh Krishna will bowl from the other end. Faf du Plessis is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Third ball jumps up on the batsman and du Plessis is beaten. du Plessis works the next ball to third man and gets a single. Watson is on strike. Waston plays the fifth ball to point and is off for a single. du Plessis is on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. Just 2 runs off the over.
CSK 14/0 after 2 overs
Chawla to Watson. FOUR! Pitched up delivery and Watson creams the ball through extra cover for a boundary. Watson plays the second ball to mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery again. SIX! Short ball and Waston clears his front leg to hammer the ball over long on for a maximum. Last ball is a dot delivery. 12 runs off the over.
CSK 12/0 after first over
Piyush Chawla will open the bowling for KKR. For CSK it will be Shane Watson is on strike.
Back with the chase! KKR players are out in the field. CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plesseis have walked out to bat.
Kuggeleijn to Gurney. The batsman plays the first ball over cover and gets a single. Russell is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. SIX! Short ball and Russell whacks the ball over cow corner for a maximum. FOUR! Another short ball and Russell clears his front leg to hit the ball to backward square leg for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Short ball and Russell clobbers the ball straight down the ground for a boundary to complete his fifty. 15 runs off the over.
KKR 108/9 after 20 overs
Chahar will bowl. Russell is on strike. No runs off first two balls. SIX! Back of the length delivery and Russell hits the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Russell looks to play the fifth ball through off side but is deceived by a slower ball. Swing and a miss. Russell looks for a big shot but misses. Just 6 runs off the over.
KKR 93/9 after 19 overs
Kuggeleijn to A Russell. FOUR! In Russell’s arc and the batsman hits the ball through mid wicket for a boundary. Russell plays the second ball for 2 runs. Third ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Kuggeleijn bowls the ball down leg. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Russell takes a single off the fifth ball. Gurney on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 8 runs off the over.
KKR 87/9 after 18 overs
Jadeja to A Russell. WIDE. First ball is a wide ball down leg. Russell plays the first ball to backward point for a single. Prasidh Krishna is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery from Jadeja which Prasidh looks to work to mid wicket but gives a straight forward catch to Harbhajan which. Gurney is the new batsman. He blocks remaining three balls. 2 runs and a wicket.
KKR 79/9 after 17 overs
WICKET! Prasidh c Harbhajan b Jadeja 0(2)
Fuller delivery from Jadeja which Prasidh looks to work to mid wicket but gives a straight forward catch to Harbhajan which
Harbhajan will bowl. Russell is on strike. The batman plays the first ball to leg side for a single. Piyush Chawla is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. STUMPED! Harbhajan sees Chawla coming down the track and bowls the ball outside off. Chawla is long way down the track to make any attempt back to the crease. Dhoni whips the bails to end Chawla’s stay. RUN OUT! Kuldeep Yadav is the new batsman. He nicks the ball away from slips and Russell takes off from non strike’s end. Kulddep is too slow to get to the other end as Rayudu collects the ball and throws it back to Harbhajan. Harbhajan runs Kuldeep out. Russell is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Russell takes a single off the last ball. 2 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
KKR 77/8 after 16 overs
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav run out (Rayudu/Harbhajan) 0(1)
Kuldeep Yadav is the new batsman. He nicks the ball away from slips and Russell takes off from non strike’s end. Kulddep is too slow to get to the other end as Rayudu collects the ball and throws it back to Harbhajan. Harbhajan runs Kuldeep out
WICKET! Chawla st Dhoni b Harbhajan 8(13)
Harbhajan sees Chawla coming down the track and bowls the ball outside off. Chawla is long way down the track to make any attempt back to the crease. Dhoni whips the bails to end Chawla’s stay.
Imran Tahir will bowl his last over. Russell is on strike. No runs off first 2 balls. FOUR! Fuller ball and Russell comes down the track to hit a boundary to long off. Russell leaves the next ball for the keeper. Appeal for LBW on next ball. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. CSK take the review. The review shows that the ball is missing the off stump. Russell pushes the last ball to long off for a single. 5 runs off the over.
KKR 75/6 after 15 overs
Kuggeleijn to A Russell. No runs off first two balls. Russell whacks the third ball to mid wicket but great work by Jadeja stops a possible six. The batsman gets a single. Chawla is on strike. The batsman plays the ball to fine leg for a single. Russell is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Russell hits the ball to square leg for a boundary. Russell gets a single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
KKR 70/6 after 14 overs
Harbhajan to A Russell. No runs off first ball. SIX! Fuller ball and Russell whacks the ball to cow corner for a maximum. Russell plays the third ball to square leg for a single. Chawla is on strike. No runs off remaining three balls. 7 runs off the over.
KKR 56/6 after 12 overs
WICKET! Shubman Gill st Dhoni b Tahir 9(12)
The ball spins back sharply in and Gill looking to push the ball losses his balance. Dhoni collects the ball and whips the bails in a flash
Tahir to Shubman Gill. STUMPED! The ball spins back sharply in and Gill looking to push the ball losses his balance. Dhoni collects the ball and whips the bails in a flash. Piyush Chawla is on strike. No runs off next two balls. Chawla plays the fourth ball to fine leg and gets a single. Russell plays the fifth ballot fine leg for a single. Last ball is a dot delivery. Just 2 runs off the over.
KKR 49/6 after 11 overs
Jadeja will bowl. Gill is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to backward point for 2 runs. Gill pushes the second ball to long off for a single. Russell is on strike. No runs by Russell off remaining four balls. 3 runs off the over.
KKR 47/5 after 10 overs