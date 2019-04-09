CSK vs KKR match in Chennai Live IPL: Chennai lose Watson, Raina early in an easy chase

Chawla to Watson. FOUR! Pitched up delivery and Watson creams the ball through extra cover for a boundary. Watson plays the second ball to mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery again. SIX! Short ball and Waston clears his front leg to hammer the ball over long on for a maximum. Last ball is a dot delivery. 12 runs off the over.

CSK 12/0 after first over