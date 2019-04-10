App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 12:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSK vs KKR match in Chennai highlights: As it happened

Catch all the top moments from match 23 of IPL 2019 between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the top of the table clash first placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met second placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at
1/9

In the top of the table clash first placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met second placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at  the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both sides did not make any changes in their playing XI for the contest. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Deepak Chahar gave Chennai a great start as he picked the wickets of Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana inside first five overs. Harbhajan Singh picked scalped the wicket of Sunil Narine in the second over. KKR were reeling at 24/4 inside 5 overs.
2/9

Deepak Chahar gave Chennai a great start as he picked the wickets of Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana inside first five overs. Harbhajan Singh picked scalped the wicket of Sunil Narine in the second over. KKR were reeling at 24/4 inside 5 overs.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
On a track which was not conducive for batting KKR captain Dinesh Karthik scored a steady 19 off 21 balls before Tahir dismissed him in the 9th over.
3/9

On a track which was not conducive for batting KKR captain Dinesh Karthik scored a steady 19 off 21 balls before Tahir dismissed him in the 9th over.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Tahir further dented KKR's innings as he got Shubman Gill stumped in the 11th over. Gill made 9 off 12 balls.
4/9

Tahir further dented KKR's innings as he got Shubman Gill stumped in the 11th over. Gill made 9 off 12 balls.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Piyush Chawla was stumped in the 16th over as batsmen found runs hard to come by. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were out on duck.
5/9

Piyush Chawla was stumped in the 16th over as batsmen found runs hard to come by. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were out on duck.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
KKR's star performer this season Andre Russell worked hard to get runs and completed his fifty on the very last ball of KKR's innings as the visitors huffed and puffed their way to mere 108/9 in 20 overs.
6/9

KKR's star performer this season Andre Russell worked hard to get runs and completed his fifty on the very last ball of KKR's innings as the visitors huffed and puffed their way to mere 108/9 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Defending a small total, KKR's spinner Sunil Narine picked the wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina inside 5 overs. But the two batsmen had already given their team a decent start. Watson scored 17 off 9 balls and Raina made 14 off 13 balls as CSK were 35/2.
7/9

Defending a small total, KKR's spinner Sunil Narine picked the wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina inside 5 overs. But the two batsmen had already given their team a decent start. Watson scored 17 off 9 balls and Raina made 14 off 13 balls as CSK were 35/2.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Ambati Rayudu stitched a 46-run partnership with Faf du Plessis as the two batsmen took CSK close to the winning total.
8/9

Ambati Rayudu stitched a 46-run partnership with Faf du Plessis as the two batsmen took CSK close to the winning total.  Rayudu, in an attempt to finish things in a hurry got out in the 15th over. The middle-order batsman made 21 off 31 balls.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
du Plessis remained not out on 43 as the winning runs came in the 18th over.
9/9

du Plessis remained not out on 43 as the winning runs came in the 18th over.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 12:35 am

tags #CSK #IPL #IPL 2019 #KKR #Slideshow

