IPL 2021 | CSK vs SRH LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 23 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).

MS Dhoni-led CSK have won four of the five matches they have played so far this season. On the other hand, David Warner's SRH have managed to win just one of their five games so far this year.

CSK lead SRH 11-4 in the head-to-head battle.

CSK squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

