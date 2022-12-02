 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

CSK ropes in Bravo as bowling coach ahead of 2023 IPL

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Bravo has overall played 144 matches for CSK, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs.

Legendary West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the bowling coach of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2023 season.

Bravo has called time on his playing days in the IPL, having played since the tournament's inception in 2008.

He will replace Lakshmipathy Balaji, who is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments.

"I'm looking forward to this new journey because it's something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and its a role I'm excited about," Bravo said in a statement issued by CSK.

"From player to coach, I don't think I have to adjust much because while I'm playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off.

"I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history." Bravo is the highest ever wicket taker in the IPL, with 183 wickets from 161 matches.