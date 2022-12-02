CSK ropes in Bravo as bowling coach ahead of 2023 IPL

Legendary West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the bowling coach of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2023 season.

Bravo has called time on his playing days in the IPL, having played since the tournament's inception in 2008.

He will replace Lakshmipathy Balaji, who is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments.

"I'm looking forward to this new journey because it's something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and its a role I'm excited about," Bravo said in a statement issued by CSK.

"From player to coach, I don't think I have to adjust much because while I'm playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off.

"I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history." Bravo is the highest ever wicket taker in the IPL, with 183 wickets from 161 matches.

The all-rounder has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings. "Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association," KS Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO, said. "Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance." Bravo has been an integral part of CSK since 2011. He was a part of the team's victories in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015). Bravo has overall played 144 matches for CSK, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs.

