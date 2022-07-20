CSK parent buys Johannesburg franchise of South Africa’s new T20 league; IPL team owners buy all six teams

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), which owns four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, has acquired a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league.

Of the six franchises that were up for grabs in the T20 League, CSKCL successfully bid for the Johannesburg franchise. Indeed, IPL franchise owners have reportedly bought all the six teams in the new league.

While confirming this, KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Ltd., declined to disclose the financial details. He, however, said the bid for the T20 league franchise was made through CSKCL.

Viswanathan said CSKCL would now wait for Cricket South Africa to formulate the rules of the T20 league before finalising its strategy — both financial and otherwise.

Asked if the same coaching and support staff would be pressed into service in the South African league as well, he said that would be decided by the management after internal discussions.

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, known as the Bullring, will be the home ground of the franchise. The Wanderers has a rich cricketing history, having hosted numerous high-profile events and contests, including the 2007 T20 World Cup final, which saw India lift its maiden T20 World title, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings was one of the semi-finalists in the 2009 IPL held in South Africa and emerged champions in the 2010 Champions League T20 tournament, defeating the Warriors at the Wanderers stadium in the final.

“We have been evaluating new opportunities across the globe over the past few years. We felt this T20 league in South Africa will be highly competitive and it is a great opportunity for us to give back to the sport,” said Viswanathan.