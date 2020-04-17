App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

CSA make former South African captain Graeme Smith permanent director of cricket

CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul told a media conference that Smith had impressed since in the position.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on April 17 they had made former test skipper Graeme Smith's tenure as director of cricket permanent, keeping him in the role until March 2022.

Smith, the most successful test captain in history, has been in the role in an acting capacity since December.

Also read: New South African cricket director Graeme Smith rules De Kock out of Test captaincy

Close

CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul told a media conference that Smith had impressed since in the position.

related news

"Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position" said Faul.

"Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel."

Faul added they were pleased to tie Smith down ahead of what is likely to be a turbulent time for the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to appoint him permanently from the word go, but there was a lot of uncertainty at the time" Faul said.

"Graeme also wanted to have the opportunity to see if the partnership can work."

"I'm not sure if anybody's career can start with so many challenges and what will be a new way of looking at cricket."

Smith appointed former team mate Mark Boucher as head coach of the national team and started with a 3-1 home test series loss to England, but ended the 2019/20 season with a 3-0 One-Day International whitewash of a strong Australia side.

"There is a lot of work that still needs to be done, not just at international level but throughout our pipeline development pathways as well but I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level" Smith, 39, said.

The former opening batsman played 117 tests, leading South Africa in 108 of those and winning 53.

South Africa are due to tour Sri Lanka for a limited overs series in June but that looks increasingly unlikely due to the global health crisis.

Also read: New Zealand all-rounder, Jimmy Neesham talks about the importance of humour during times like COVID-19 crisis

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #cricket

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.