App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cricket World Cup: With ball, Arjun Tendulkar helps England ahead of Australia clash

Along with India, hosts England and defending champions Australia are among the favourites to win the ongoing edition of the showpiece

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Tendulkar helped England ahead of their World Cup clash against Australia -- not the man who owns almost all the batting records but the boy who aspires to shine with the ball.

Aiming to live up to his illustrious surname, Arjun Tendulkar ran in fast and bowled at the England batsmen on the eve of their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Australia.

The son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on June 24 marked his run-up at the Lord's nets during England's practice session, drawing, on expected lines, the attention of those present at the mecca of cricket.

Close

Sporting an orange t-shirt, Arjun could be seen bowling to England batsmen under the watchful eyes of the team's spin bowling consultant, Saqlain Mushtaq.

related news

This is not the first time that Arjun has bowled in the nets for England. In 2015, as a 15-year-old, he was part of the group of net bowlers which helped England prepare for the second Ashes Test against Australia.

Arjun, 19, has played for MCC Young Cricketers against Surrey Second XI, picking up two wickets in High Wycombe last week.

Bowling from over the wicket, he produced a beauty of a delivery to castle opener Nathan Tilley in just his second over.

After disturbing Tilley's stumps, Arjun dismissed lower-order batsman BBA Geddes, returning figures of 11-2-50-2.

He has represented India under-19 team against Sri Lanka in a youth Test last year. Last month, Arjun had participated in Mumbai T20 League, playing for Aakash Tigers.

The strapping youngster had taken 19 wickets in just five games for Mumbai Under-19 in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Along with India, hosts England and defending champions Australia are among the favourites to win the ongoing edition of the showpiece.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Arjun Tendulkar #cricket #England #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Sports #world cup 2019

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.