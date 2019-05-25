World Cup 2019: Take a quick tour of the arenas which will host the action

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will be held across 11 venues with 48 games played before the newly crowned world champions lift the trophy at the historic Lord’s stadium on June 14. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Hampshire Bowl, Southampton | Established: 2001 | Capacity: 17,000 | A debutant at the World Cup, the Hampshire Bowl will host a total of five group stage games including India’s campaign opener against South Africa on June 5. England and Pakistan competed in an absolute run-fest at the venue on May 11 where a total of 734 runs where scored.(Image: Reuters) 2/11 Headingley, Leeds | Established: 1890 | Capacity: 18,350 | The venue is fondly remembered for being the ground where Donald Bradman scored the two Test triple-centuries of his career in 1930 and 1934. Headingley will host a total of four matches this year including the final group stage game which will be between India and Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Lord’s, London | Established: 1814 | Capacity: 28,500 | One of the most iconic cricket stadium in the world, Lord’s is set to host its sixth World Cup Final this year. Lord’s is fondly called the ‘The Mecca of Cricket’ since it was the first ground officially built for the game of cricket. Interestingly, the stadium had a grand debut on the world stage with England hammering 334/4 against India in 1975 which remains the highest World Cup total at the venue. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Old Trafford, Manchester | Established: 1857 | Capacity: 24,600 | This stadium is set to host what could be the most-watched fixture of the group stages, the hotly debated game between India and Pakistan. The venue will play host to a total of six matches including a semi-final. It is also the second oldest Test venue in England hosting Tests since 1884. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 The Oval, London | Established: 1845 | Capacity: 25,000 | The Oval, has a special place in cricketing history for hosting the first-ever Test match on English soil between arch-rivals England and Australia in 1880. The last World Cup fixture held at the venue in 1999 is remembered for Saqlain Mushtaq’s hat-trick against Zimbabwe. Five matches will be hosted here in this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 The Riverside, Durham | Established: 1995 | Capacity: 14,000 | The Stadium has been used during the 1999 World Cup hosting four fixtures. The town is famous for being the place where Rowan Atkinson a.k.a. Mr. Bean was born and raised in. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair also hails from Durham and attended the same school as Atkinson. This year 3 games will be played at the venue. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Established: 1841 | Capacity: 17,000 | Trent Bridge will host five matches during the tournament. The first ODI at his venue was held in 1974. This venue is also famous for being the track where England have set the record for the two highest totals in ODI cricket. They scored 481/6 against Australia in 2018 and 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016. We could very well be in for a new record set here during this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Edgbaston, Birmingham | Established: 1886 | Capacity: 24,500 | This venue was chosen for England’s iconic 1000th Test match which was played against India in 2018. It is also remembered for one of the most iconic World Cup semi-finals where despite being in a position where only one run was required from four balls, South Africa’s Lance Klusener and Allan Donald got involved in a horrible run-out resulting in Australia progressing to the Finals which they eventually won. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 County Ground Taunton, Taunton | Established: 1882 | Capacity: 8,000 | The venue will be remembered fondly by Indian fans for being the ground where Saurav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid set the then record for the highest partnership in ODI cricket with a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in 1999. Three matches will be played at Taunton this year. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff | Established: 1854 | Capacity: 15,200 | The stadium has been used as a venue for the last two editions of the ICC Champions Trophy as well as the World Cup in 1999. Pakistan beat England in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals here before going on to lift the trophy. This year four matches will be played at this venue. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Bristol Country Ground, Bristol | Established: 1889 | Capacity: 11,000 | The stadium has been home to Gloucestershire County Cricket Club for nearly 130 years now. Interestingly, Bristol has its own currency called the ‘Bristol pound’ which was introduced in 2012 in order to help improve Bristol’s local economy. You can exchange you cash for Bristol pounds at points around the city. Three group stage matches will be played at the venue. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 25, 2019 07:41 am