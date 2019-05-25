App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Cup 2019: Take a quick tour of the arenas which will host the action

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will be held across 11 venues with 48 games played before the newly crowned world champions lift the trophy at the historic Lord’s stadium on June 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hampshire Bowl, Southampton | Established: 2001 | Capacity: 17,000 | A debutant at the World Cup, the Hampshire Bowl will host a total of five group stage games including India’s campaign opener against South Africa on June 5. England and Pakistan competed in an absolute run-fest at the venue on May 11 where a total of 734 runs where scored.(Image: Reuters)
1/11

Hampshire Bowl, Southampton | Established: 2001 | Capacity: 17,000 | A debutant at the World Cup, the Hampshire Bowl will host a total of five group stage games including India’s campaign opener against South Africa on June 5. England and Pakistan competed in an absolute run-fest at the venue on May 11 where a total of 734 runs where scored.(Image: Reuters)
Headingley, Leeds | Established: 1890 | Capacity: 18,350 | The venue is fondly remembered for being the ground where Sir Donald Bradman’s scored the two Test triple-centuries of his career in 1930 and 1934. Headingley will host a total of four matches this year including the final group stage game which will be between India and Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Headingley, Leeds | Established: 1890 | Capacity: 18,350 | The venue is fondly remembered for being the ground where Donald Bradman scored the two Test triple-centuries of his career in 1930 and 1934. Headingley will host a total of four matches this year including the final group stage game which will be between India and Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
Lord’s, London | Established: 1814 | Capacity: 28,500 | One of the most iconic cricket stadium in the world, Lord’s is set to host its sixth World Cup Final this year. Lord’s is fondly called the ‘The Mecca of Cricket’ since it was the first ground officially built for the game of cricket. Interestingly, the stadium had a grand debut on the world stage with England hammering 334/4 against India in 1975 which remains the highest World Cup total at the venue. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Lord’s, London | Established: 1814 | Capacity: 28,500 | One of the most iconic cricket stadium in the world, Lord’s is set to host its sixth World Cup Final this year. Lord’s is fondly called the ‘The Mecca of Cricket’ since it was the first ground officially built for the game of cricket. Interestingly, the stadium had a grand debut on the world stage with England hammering 334/4 against India in 1975 which remains the highest World Cup total at the venue. (Image: Reuters)
Old Trafford, Manchester | Established: 1857 | Capacity: 24,600 | This stadium is set to host what could easily be the most-watched fixture of the group stages, the hotly debated game between India and Pakistan. The venue will play host to a total of six matches including a semi-final. It is also the second oldest Test venue in England hosting Tests since 1884. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Old Trafford, Manchester | Established: 1857 | Capacity: 24,600 | This stadium is set to host what could be the most-watched fixture of the group stages, the hotly debated game between India and Pakistan. The venue will play host to a total of six matches including a semi-final. It is also the second oldest Test venue in England hosting Tests since 1884. (Image: Reuters)
The Oval, London | Established: 1845 | Capacity: 25,000 | The Oval, has a special place in cricketing history for hosting the first-ever Test match on English soil between England and Australia in 1880. The last World Cup fixture held at the venue in 1999 is remembered for Saqlain Mushtaq’s hat-trick against Zimbabwe. Five matches will be hosted here in this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

The Oval, London | Established: 1845 | Capacity: 25,000 | The Oval, has a special place in cricketing history for hosting the first-ever Test match on English soil between arch-rivals England and Australia in 1880. The last World Cup fixture held at the venue in 1999 is remembered for Saqlain Mushtaq’s hat-trick against Zimbabwe. Five matches will be hosted here in this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
The Riverside, Durham | Established: 1995 | Capacity: 14,000 | The Stadium has been used during the 1999 World Cup hosting four fixtures. The town is famous for being the place where Rowan Atkinson aka Mr. Bean was born and raised in. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair also hails from Durham and attended the same school as Atkinson. This year 3 games will be played at the venue. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

The Riverside, Durham | Established: 1995 | Capacity: 14,000 | The Stadium has been used during the 1999 World Cup hosting four fixtures. The town is famous for being the place where Rowan Atkinson a.k.a. Mr. Bean was born and raised in. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair also hails from Durham and attended the same school as Atkinson. This year 3 games will be played at the venue. (Image: Reuters)
Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Established: 184| Capacity: 17,000 | Trent Bridge will host five matches during the tournament. The first ODI at his venue was held in 1974. This venue is also famous for being the track where England have set the scored for the two highest totals in ODI cricket. They scored 481/6 against Australia in 2018 and 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016. We could very well be in for a new record set here during this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Established: 1841 | Capacity: 17,000 | Trent Bridge will host five matches during the tournament. The first ODI at his venue was held in 1974. This venue is also famous for being the track where England have set the record for the two highest totals in ODI cricket. They scored 481/6 against Australia in 2018 and 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016. We could very well be in for a new record set here during this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
Edgbaston, Birmingham | Established: 1886 | Capacity: 24,500 | This venue was chosen for England’s iconic 1000th Test match which was played against India in 2018. It is also remembered for one of the most iconic World Cup semi-finals where despite being in a position where only one run was required from four balls, South Africa’s Lance Klusener and Allan Donald got involved in a horrible run-out resulting in Australia progressing to the Finals which they eventually won. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Edgbaston, Birmingham | Established: 1886 | Capacity: 24,500 | This venue was chosen for England’s iconic 1000th Test match which was played against India in 2018. It is also remembered for one of the most iconic World Cup semi-finals where despite being in a position where only one run was required from four balls, South Africa’s Lance Klusener and Allan Donald got involved in a horrible run-out resulting in Australia progressing to the Finals which they eventually won. (Image: Reuters)
County Ground Taunton, Taunton | Established: 1882 | Capacity: 8,000 | The venue will be remembered fondly by Indian fans for being the ground where Saurav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid set the then record for highest partnership in ODI cricket with a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in 1999. Three matches will be played at Taunton this year. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

County Ground Taunton, Taunton | Established: 1882 | Capacity: 8,000 | The venue will be remembered fondly by Indian fans for being the ground where Saurav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid set the then record for the highest partnership in ODI cricket with a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in 1999. Three matches will be played at Taunton this year. (Image: Reuters)
Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff | Established: 1854 | Capacity: 15,200 | The stadium has been used as a venue for the last two editions of the ICC Champions Trophy as well as the World Cup in 1999. Pakistan beat England in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals here before going on to lift the trophy. This year four matches will be played at this venue. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff | Established: 1854 | Capacity: 15,200 | The stadium has been used as a venue for the last two editions of the ICC Champions Trophy as well as the World Cup in 1999. Pakistan beat England in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals here before going on to lift the trophy. This year four matches will be played at this venue. (Image: Reuters)
Bristol Country Ground, Bristol | Established: 1889 | Capacity: 11,000 | The stadium has been home to Gloucestershire County Cricket Club for nearly 130 years now. Interestingly, Bristol has its own currency called the ‘Bristol pound’ which was introduced in 2012 in order to help improve Bristol’s local economy. You can exchange you cash for Bristol pounds at points around the city. Three group stage matches will be played at the venue. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Bristol Country Ground, Bristol | Established: 1889 | Capacity: 11,000 | The stadium has been home to Gloucestershire County Cricket Club for nearly 130 years now. Interestingly, Bristol has its own currency called the ‘Bristol pound’ which was introduced in 2012 in order to help improve Bristol’s local economy. You can exchange you cash for Bristol pounds at points around the city. Three group stage matches will be played at the venue. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 25, 2019 07:41 am

tags #2019 Cricket World Cup #cricket #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #world cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

Modi, Amit Shah to be Felicitated by Gujarat BJP on Sunday

Pope: Abortion is Never OK, Equates it to 'Hiring a Hitman'

Wanted to Quit as CM Before Elections But TMC Workers Asked Me to Cont ...

MBOSE HSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 12 Arts ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For Engl ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Shows No Fracture

US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Thomas Tuchel Extends Deal to 2021

Snapchat Reportedly Planning to Allow Users to Add Licensed Music to P ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Election Commission submits list of elected candidates to President; p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.