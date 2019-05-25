World Cup 2019: Take a quick tour of the arenas which will host the action

Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Established: 1841 | Capacity: 17,000 | Trent Bridge will host five matches during the tournament. The first ODI at his venue was held in 1974. This venue is also famous for being the track where England have set the record for the two highest totals in ODI cricket. They scored 481/6 against Australia in 2018 and 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016. We could very well be in for a new record set here during this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)