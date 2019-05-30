Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa steady in chase as de Kock hit fifty

Catch all the top moments from match 1 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between England and South Africa played at The Oval, London. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 England and South Africa locked horns in the inaugural match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on May 30 at The Oval, London. South African captain Faf du Plessis won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Faf sprung a surprise by handing Imran Tahir the ball for the first over. The move paid off as Tahir got Jonny Bairstow caught behind off the 2nd ball sending back the explosive opener on a ‘Golden Duck’. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Jason Roy and Joe Root then steadied the England innings with a brilliant 106-run partnership. Both batsmen brought up their respective fifties during the second-wicket stand but then departed in quick succession. Andile Phehlukwayo got Roy caught out in the 19th over and Kagiso Rabada sent back Root in the next over. England were down to 111/3 when Root walked back. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 England skipper Eoin Morgan then shared a 106-run partnership with Ben Stokes. Morgan brought up his fifty in the 33rd over but then was swiftly dismissed by Imran Tahir in the 37th over. Jos Buttler walked out to bat and could only make 18 runs before chopping a Lungi Ngidi delivery back onto the stumps in the 42nd over. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Moeen Ali could only add 3 runs to the total before Ngidi sent him back in the 44th over. Rabada then dismissed Chris Woakes in the 48th over reducing England to 285/7. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Ben Stokes batted brilliantly making 89 off 79 balls before Ngidi dismissed him at the end of the 49th over. England finished with 311/8 at the end of their 50-over quota. (Image: AP) 7/9 South Africa's chase began on a wrong note as a bouncer from English pacer Jofra Archer hit Hasim Amla on the helmet and the opener had to leave the action in the middle with a slight injury scare. South Africa were 14/0 when Amla walked back to the dressing room. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Archer was in a menacing mood as the pacer soon accounted for the wickets of Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis. Markram made 11 and du Plessis scored only 5 as the South Africa were struggling at 44/2. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Quinton de Kock batted well from the other end and completed his 22nd ODI fifty. At the end of 18 overs the Proteas were 89/2. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 30, 2019 08:30 pm