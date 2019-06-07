App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Cup 2019 Points Table: Updated after PAK vs SL match

Each team will play the other nine in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the table will progress to the semi-final.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The twelfth edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is underway and a total of 47 matches will be played before the tournament culminates in the final which will be played on July 14 at the iconic Lord's Stadium, London.

This time around, the ICC has reduced the number of participating teams to 10. Each team will play the remaining nine teams in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the table will progress to the semi-final.

Points Table

Team P W L T Pts
New Zealand New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England England 2 1 1 0 2
India India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0
The World Cup is being jointly hosted by England and Wales. The marquee event of the cricketing world returns to England after 20 years. The last World Cup in the country was won by Australia who are also defending champions in this edition having won the trophy in 2015.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Loading...
