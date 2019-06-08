App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 07:11 PM IST

Cricket World Cup 2019: Net bowler hospitalised after getting hit on head by Warner shot

Warner was warming up for the match against India

Australian team's practice session came to a temporary halt after a net bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head by a cracking drive from David Warner on the eve of their World Cup game against India.

It was during the end of second hour when Jai Kishan, a British fast bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head trying to stop a David Warner shot.

Jai Kishan winced in pain before collapsing to the ground and the medical staff was rushed onto the field.

To everyone's relief, the player was responding as the entire Australian team stopped their session.

A concerned Warner sat beside the player and subsequently called off his net session.

The Australian team's support staff along with local staff then helped him to be stretchered off the ground and was taken to a nearby medical facility.

"I have got a hit on the head. I am doing fine. My name is Jai Kishan and I am a fast bowler," the player said before being taken into the ambulance.

It is expected that he would be under observation for a minimum 24 hours since he sustained an injury on the head.

"From Surrey medical facility, he has now been taken to hospital for precautionary measures. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital. We will provide further updates when available," ICC venue manager Michael Gibson informed the media.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

