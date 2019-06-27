App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kohli leaves behind Sachin, Lara to become the fastest to 20k international runs

Virat broke the record during his fifty against West Indies

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India captain Virat Kohli on June 27 became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs, eclipsing batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Kohli broke the long-standing feat held jointly by Tendulkar and Lara during India's World Cup encounter against West Indies here.

Kohli reached the milestone in only his 417th international innings, while Tendulkar and Lara, both retired now, took 453 innings each to get there.

Close

Prior to Thursday's match, Kohli was 37 runs short of the milestone and reached the feat with a single off West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the 25th over of the India innings.

Kohli, thus, became the 12th batsman and third Indian after Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to reach 20,000 international runs.

The 30-year-old India captain has so far accumulated 6,613 runs in Tests, besides 2263 runs in T20 Internationals.

His runs tally in ODIs prior to Thursday's match stood at 11087.

Besides this, Kohli also became only the third captain in the history of the World Cup to register four consecutive 50-plus scores.

The other skippers to attain the feat are Graeme Smith (in 2007) and Aaron Finch (2019).

Check all the live scores, updates, news, contests, videos and podcasts from Cricket World Cup 2019 here

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.