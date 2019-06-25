App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cricket World Cup 2019: I wanted to commit suicide after loss to India, says Pak coach Arthur

India defeated Pakistan in a rain affected match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup on June 16

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed that his team's defeat to arch-rivals India had left him so shattered that he wanted to "commit suicide". Pakistan were incredibly hurt by the scathing reactions from the media, fans and former cricketers after their 89-run loss to India in Manchester on June 16.

"Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide," Arthur was quoted as saying in the media.

"But it was, you know, it's only one performance. It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it's a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We've all been there," he added.

Close

Pakistan won their next game against South Africa to keep a slim chance of entering the semifinals alive.

related news

If Pakistan win all their remaining three games and the results of other teams go in their favour, they can still make the cut. The 1992 winners face table-toppers New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their next three matches.

Arthur said he has asked his players to look forward to next games and give their best.

"We always keep telling our players, it's one performance. Who is going to stimulate us today?" Arthur said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.