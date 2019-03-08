Cricket World Cup 2019: Ashish Nehra believes both Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya can play in same XI

Veteran pacer Ashish Nehra has backed Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar to enter the India squad headed to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Shankar has impressed onlookers with his performances in the ODI series against Australia with both bat and ball.

In the recently concluded 2nd ODI, Shankar looked in great batting form as he raced to 46 off just 41 balls before getting run out in an unfortunate manner. Adam Zampa managed to get his hand to Virat Kohli’s straight drive which went on to hit the stumps leaving Shankar no time to get back.

The all-rounder was then handed the ball for the final over with just 11 runs to defend and a well-set Marcus Stoinis on strike. He dismissed Stoinis (52) off the very first delivery, castling Zampa to take India to an 8-run victory and more importantly a 2-0 lead in the series.

Speaking about Shankar’s last-over heroics with News18, Nehra said, “It was really important not only for him but for any newcomer's confidence. Small things make a big difference”

Nehra however, went on to add that he still doesn’t see Shankar as an all-rounder in the squad:“I still feel you cannot call Vijay Shankar an all-rounder. He can be your sixth or seventh bowling option, he is not as good as Hardik Pandya but definitely, he will get better with time.”

Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the entire Australian series with a back injury, opening the door for Shankar in the playing XI. Shankar gratefully grabbed the opportunity, and his latest exploits in the 2nd ODI have raised his chances of sealing the spot as India’s back-up all-rounder at the World Cup.

Nehra, while praising Shankar, also pointed out that he is still not the finished product, “The more he will play, he will get better and he is entitled to improve. As a batsman there is no doubt about it that he has got some really good skill set, and going forward Vijay Shankar can be a match-winner for India.”

However, the former pacer doesn’t believe it has to be an either/or situation between Pandya and Shankar in the squad. “Hardik Pandya, you look at him as your third pacer if needed. Vijay Shankar is someone who can bat at no. 3, 4, 5, 6. He is someone who can even hit big sixes. We have seen him in the IPL as well, he can hit big against spinners and fast bowlers. They both are completely different players and both can be part of the World Cup squad, if going forward Shankar keeps performing.”