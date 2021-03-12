Cricket: Why 30 is the new 20 in T20

Skipper Virat Kohli is 32 and opener Rohit Sharma is 33 years old. (File photo).

Ahead of the five-match T20 series against England in Ahmedabad, which starts on March 12, the 30-year-old Suryakumar Yadav’s possible debut has generated much interest in the media. Indeed, the attention Yadav has been getting appears to have pushed the likelihood of young sensation Rishabh Pant missing out in the playing XI despite performing exceptionally in the last two Test series in the background.

Yadav’s possible selection is interesting as the T20 format, since inception has always been used to give talented Indian youngsters international exposure. From R Ashwin to Jasprit Bumrah, many young players made their transition to ODIs and Test cricket seamlessly by performing well in T20s.

However, something has subtly changed in the last five years as far as the composition of Team India is concerned in the shortest form of the game. Now, Virat Kohli seems to have embraced the notion that age is just a number and only ability and performance matter. This is distinctly reflected in the current squad of Team India, with the majority of the players over 30 years old.

In earlier generations, the moment a player crossed 30, the retirement watch began, unless you were a Tendulkar or a Kumble. More so in the T20 format. However, the current Indian team is led by Kohli (32) and two of its biggest match-winners are openers Rohit Sharma (33) and Shikhar Dhawan (35). The bowling attack is also led by two senior bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar (31) and Yuzvendra Chahal (30) who are no longer ‘young’ in the traditional sense.

Some of the ‘youngsters’ who are unfortunately going to miss out due to fitness issues are T Natarajan and Varun Chakravarthy, both a year shy of 30. Shardul Thakur (29), KL Rahul (29), Hardik Pandya (28) and Navdeep Saini (28) are not in their early 20s either.

Ironically, along with Pant, another youngster, Washington Sundar (21) is not a certainty to feature in all the five matches despite proving his potential as an emerging allrounder in the Test format, where he got an opportunity because of exigent circumstances. If Pant is likely to be sidelined because of KL Rahul (who has done exceedingly well in recent matches as a wicketkeeper-cum-middle order bat), Sundar has got fierce competition from Axar Patel, who stole the limelight along with Ashwin in the recently concluded Test series.

Curiously, like Team India, the England team is also banking heavily on experienced match winners (most of them over 30) for a turnaround on this tour in the white ball format. If captain Eoin Morgan (34) is approaching the mid-30s then Moeen Ali (33) and Dawid Mallan (33, the No.1 T20 batsman in the ICC rankings) are not spring chickens either.

Failing to take root

However, the English selectors have not shown same kind of faith in their Test captain Joe Root, who was the highest run-getter for his team in the Test series. The 30-year-old Root, one of the world’s best batsmen in Test cricket, has so far played in 32 T20 Internationals, with five half centuries at a strike rate of 126.3. “For me, the most important thing is that England go into that World Cup with the strongest squad and give ourselves the best chance of winning there, and hopefully, I can be a part of that squad,” Root said on the BBC’s Test Match Special.

Some of England’s finest matchwinners, such as wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow (31) and Jos Buttler (30), all-rounder Mark Wood (31) and Jason Roy (30), are all in their early 30s. Like the Indian bowling attack, England’s pacer and death-overs specialist Chris Jordan (32) and Adil Rashid (32) are also not young legs. Charismatic matchwinner Ben Stokes and Sam Billings are also about to enter the 30s club. “It’s a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England. There’s some very, very talented guys that have played a lot of cricket now for England that are all together and have the experience of going through the ups, the downs and everything in between,” Bairstow had said when England’s build-up towards the 2020 T20 World Cup began with the five-match series against New Zealand in late 2019.

In a striking resemblance with India, England only has Sam Curran (22) as a young matchwinner in the side. With two back-to-back T20 World Cups to be played in the next 18 months, the serious preparation for both England and India starts from this series. Given the preference for experienced players in the T20 format, it can safely be argued that 30+ is the new 20 in T20.