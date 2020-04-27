App
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Cricket: Umar Akmal banned for breaching anti-corruption code

Akmal, a 29-year-old right-hander who has played in 200 internationals across three formats of the game since 2009, was charged last month with two unrelated breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all cricket for three years after a disciplinary panel on Monday found him guilty of breaking his country's anti-corruption codes.

Akmal, a 29-year-old right-hander who has played in 200 internationals across three formats of the game since 2009, was charged last month with two unrelated breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

The clause under which Akmal was found guilty relates to a failure to inform authorities about approaches to engage in corrupt practices, including match-fixing or spot-fixing.

"He cannot play cricket at any level now. The detailed verdict will be issued by the panel later," a PCB spokesman said.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #cricket #Pakistan #Umar Akmal #World News

