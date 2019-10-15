App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cricket stars likely to take part in Road Safety World Series

The World Series will be an annual Twenty20 tournament played between retired cricketers from five countries - Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cricketing greats including Sachin Tendulkar and West Indian Brian Lara are expected to feature in the Road Safety World Series.

Former Sri Lankan batsman Tilakratne Dilshan and South African Jonty Rhodes, best remembered for his 'flying' run-out of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq in the 1992 World Cup, may also feature in the T20 tournament.

The Road Safety World Series will be an annual T20 affair between legends of five cricket-playing nations, during which cricketers will spread the message of road safety.

The inaugural edition of the league, promoted by 'Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat', an organisation working with the Road Transport department of Maharashtra government, will be held in February 2020.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 07:26 pm

tags ##Indian mythology #cricket #India #Sachin Tendulkar

