Cricket: Rohit Sharma hits ton as India reach 191/1 at tea on Day 3, lead England by 100 runs

Rohit Sharma struck a fine unbeaten century as India consolidated their position in the post lunch session, reaching 191 for one on the third day of the fourth Test against England here on Saturday. Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul's wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.

But after lunch, Rohit played freely and remained unbeaten on 103, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 48 as India extended their lead to 100 runs.

The Indians added 91 runs in the post lunch session without the loss of any wicket.

James Anderson (1/40) was the lone wicket taker for England dismissing KL Rahul for 46 in the morning session.

Brief Scores: India 191 and for 191 for 1 in 69 overs (Rohit Sharma 103 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 48 batting; James Anderson 1/40)

England 1st Innings 290 (Ollie Pope 81, Chris Woakes 50, Umesh Yadav 3/76, Jasprit Bumrah 2/67).