Cricket| Openers help haul India back in front against England at Oval

Reuters
September 04, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST
Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on an opening stand of 83 to haul India back into contention against England by lunch on day three of the fourth test at The Oval on Saturday.

Resuming on an overnight score of 43-0, the two Indian batsmen initially saw off the seaming ball in challenging overcast conditions, before latching on to anything loose from the England fast bowlers.

The visitors ended the session on 108-1, nine runs ahead of England overall.

England's only success came with the wicket of Rahul, dismissed for 46 shortly before the break when he edged one to the keeper that nipped off the seam from James Anderson.

Rohit (47 not out) was dropped by Rory Burns before the drinks break but otherwise looked in fine touch and was ably assisted by Cheteshawar Pujara (14 not out), who struck three quick boundaries leading up to lunch.

Put into bat by the hosts on day one, India were bowled out for 191. England, led by Ollie Pope with 81, responded with 290 all out.

The five-test series is so far tied at 1-1.

 
first published: Sep 4, 2021 06:57 pm

