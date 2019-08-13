App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cricket: MCC to review overthrow involving Stokes and Guptill in September

Chasing New Zealand's 241, England needed nine runs from the final three balls when a throw by Martin Guptill deflected off diving Stokes' bat for a boundary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The throw from the deep that ricocheted off Ben Stokes' bat to the boundary during the World Cup final, will be reviewed in September, the custodians of the game's laws, Marylebone Cricket Club said on August 12.

The overthrow rules drew MCC's attention after New Zealand were left to rue a fortuitous, last-over overthrow that went for four after getting a deflection off Stokes' bat, helping England take the match into Super Over and eventually lift the trophy via boundary count.

"The WCC (World Cricket Committee) discussed Law 19.8 in relation to overthrows, in the context of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final. WCC felt that the Law was clear but the matter will be reviewed by the Laws sub-committee in September 2019," the MCC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus awarded England six runs in total, two by the batsmen and four for the overthrow.

But former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel said as per the rules, the umpires should have awarded England five runs instead of six as the batsmen didn't cross when Guptil released the ball from deep.

Chaired by ex-England batsman Mike Gatting, the MCC World Cricket Committee met at the Lord's on Sunday and Monday, but former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also part of the panel, skipped the meeting due to personal reasons.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #cricket #ICC World Cup 2019 #Marylebone Cricket Club

