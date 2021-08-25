MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Cricket| India slump to 78 all out against England in third Test

Home great James Anderson ripped through India's top order while talking 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli for seven.

AFP
August 25, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
AFP

AFP

India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord's in 1974.

The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56-4 at lunch, with this slump following their all-time lowest 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in December during a series India eventually won 2-1.

Home great James Anderson ripped through India's top order while talking 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli for seven.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

Close

India opener Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only batsmen to make it into double figures on Wednesday, with 16 runs coming in extras.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week.
AFP
Tags: #cricket #England #Headingley #India #India v England Third Test #Sports
first published: Aug 25, 2021 08:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.