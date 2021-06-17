MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Cricket: India go with Ashwin and Jadeja with three seamers for WTC final

Seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were picked ahead of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj for the one-off match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton which begins on Friday.

Reuters
June 17, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

India have opted to go with three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin for their World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand while spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also made the cut.

Seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were picked ahead of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj for the one-off match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton which begins on Friday.

Rishabh Pant will keep wickets, keeping Wriddhiman Saha out of the side while Hanuma Vihari also misses out.

India team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

 
Reuters
TAGS: #cricket #India #New Zealand #World Test Championship Final
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.